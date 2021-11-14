“Grizzlies lost because I didn’t do enough!”: Ja Morant reveals his disappointment following their loss to the 2-12 New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to his recent loss against Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant has been on an absolute tear this season.

The man has been averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, on 48.8% from the field. He has led the Grizzlies 6-7 record, good for 9th in the West, keeping them in the playoff hunt.

Despite a hot start to the season for the team though, they have been faltering off late, losing their last three games. And the most recent of those losses came against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 2-12 on the season.

Now, to be fair, they only recently got Brandon Ingram back, and are still without Zion Williamson. Still, many expected that Morant would take this loss to heart. And let’s just say, the player confirmed it himself on Twitter.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Ja Morant believes he has to do more for the Memphis Grizzlies during their losses

To be very clear here, it’s not like Ja Morant had a bad game against the Pelicans. Far from it actually.

In 37 minutes, Ja recorded 22 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1 steal, on 8 of 17 from the field (47.1%), and 3 of 5 from three (60%). Overall, he was a +4 on the game. And yet the game ended with the Grizzlies losing 112-101.

It’d be harsh to say that the Grizzlies lost because Ja Morant didn’t do enough. But the Memphis star certainly believes that is the case.

Don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

i gotta do more … 🤝 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 14, 2021

Now, of course, this isn’t solely Morant’s burden to bear. At the end of the day, players like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke need to take responsibility and step up as well.

But, if this team truly wants to avoid the play-in and make the playoffs directly, Ja will have to score a lot higher than 22 every night.

Thing is though, from what he has shown already, we aren’t willing to bet against him consistently doing what’s needed. And frankly, it’d be stupid for anyone in the NBA community to count him out.

