“Larry Bird Absolutely Destroyed Us”: When Michael Jordan’s Bulls Buckled Under Celtics Legend’s ‘Ticket’ Wrath

While Michael Jordan eventually became the NBA’s biggest-ever icon, he obviously looked up to a number of top players during his own early years. This included Boston Celtics’ legend Larry Bird, who was in his heyday during the 1980s. Jordan himself arrived in the league in 1984 and came up against Larry Bird in his rookie season. Before the game, two of Jordan’s teammates were guilty of underestimating Bird. Bird revealed the story as part of “When the Game Was Ours,” which he released along with Magic Johnson.

Already expected to be an NBA great, Jordan was being compared to Magic Johnson by the media, something Larry Bird thought gave him a sense of arrogance. Both MJ and Magic were known for their trash-talking, in addition to their game. Bird was also not happy because the Bulls had apparently messed up “his tickets.” This led to Larry Bird dropping a masterclass and combining with Kevin McHale for 35 points and 28 rebounds.

Michael Jordan thought Larry Bird did not need to say a word after an emphatic performance

Larry Bird could see that Jordan was arrogant. This was fuelled by the media’s comparisons of him with Magic Johnson.

“Bird watched silently as the debate between Magic and Michael escalated. He detected a swagger in Jordan that he hadn’t seen before. Bird recognized that strain of confidence, bordering on arrogance. It was exactly how he had felt when he was on top of the basketball world. “There were plenty of years when I knew in my heart I was the best guy in the room,” Bird said. “That night I knew in my heart it wasn’t me anymore. And it wasn’t Magic either.”

In the book, Bird claimed that neither he nor Magic Johnson were “the best in the room” anymore. Still, Bird was still capable of turning up the heat when he needed to.

Hence, when the Bulls messed up his tickets for a game, he claimed to Doug Collins that “somebody will have to pay.” The result was that he and Kevin McHale returned with 35 points and 28 rebounds in an easy Celtics victory:

As Jordan prepared to play against Bird for the first time in his NBA rookie season, he sat in the Bulls locker room listening to veteran teammates Orlando Woolridge and Sid Green rev themselves up for the game. Woolridge’s assignment was to check Bird, while Green would be guarding McHale. ‘Larry Bird’s not that good,’ Woolridge said. ‘He’s slow. I can take him.’ ‘Yeah, McHale’s overrated too,’ Green added. As Bird warmed up before the game, he approached Bulls coach Doug Collins. ‘What’s the record for an opposing player in this building?’ Bird asked. ‘Why, are you going for it?’ Collins said. ‘They messed up my tickets, so someone’s got to pay,’ he said. Forty-five minutes later, Bird and McHale had combined for 35 points and 28 rebounds in a routine Celtics victory.”

Speaking about the game, Jordan said:

“Larry absolutely destroyed us, but he never said a word… He didn’t have to.”

Larry Bird effectively settled the debate between Jordan and Magic Johnson

Today, Michael Jordan might be regarded as the pinnacle of the NBA. However, back when he arrived, it was Magic Johnson that he was immediately compared to.

Apart from similarities in their style of play, Johnson also had the same type of aura that Jordan became famous for. Regardless, in his book, Larry Bird claimed that MJ’s arrival changed the dynamic of the league.

While he felt as if he along with Johnson were the “best guys” in the room, Jordan’s presence meant that that was no longer true. Of course, MJ went on to win 6 NBA titles with the Bulls, and more than proved Bird right.