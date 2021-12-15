“Stephen Curry is a crazy man! A literal GAME CHANGER!!!”: LeBron James, Trae Young and more NBA stars react to the Warriors’ superstar breaking Ray Allen’s record

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry gets all the love from LeBron James and fellow NBA stars as he makes history

The Golden State Warriors visit New York tonight to face the Knicks. After a tough fought win over the Pacers last night, it would be hard to imagine the Warriors coming with energy. However, the case has been quite the opposite.

Stephen Curry entered the game 2 3-pointers shy of overtaking Ray Allen on the all-time 3-pointer record. It did not take Steph long to achieve the same, as he got the 2974 3-pointers in less than 5 minutes.

Steph Curry becomes the NBA’s all-time leader in career 3PTers made pic.twitter.com/eUYOxe168C — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 15, 2021

Honestly, it was no surprise that it would happen in the first quarter itself. After he got the record, a timeout was called so a proper celebration could be done.

NBA stars congratulate Stephen Curry on making history

When Stephen Curry joined the NBA, he was scouted to be a bad pick, because he ‘took too many shots. Fast forward 13 years, analysts claim that the Chef hasn’t been shooting enough threes all throughout his career.

As Steph got the record tonight, the NBA family was right there to cheer him on. Multiple superstars took it to their Twitter to congratulate the Warriors’ leader.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021

Congrats my guy @StephenCurry30 🐐🐐🐐 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) December 15, 2021

It was beautiful to see the entire community get together and celebrate this big moment for Steph and the NBA as a whole.