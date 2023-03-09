Larry Bird Once Shot an Airball From Steph Curry Range to Illustrate His Superstar Power to a Rookie

Larry Bird is perhaps the greatest trash-talker in NBA history. The Celtics legend would run his mouth and assert his authority like few others.

Bird is the last player to win a threepeat of NBA MVP trophies. When he was in his prime, Larry Legend tallied 8 straight top-2 MVP finishes during the 1980s.

His peak as a player is about as complete as that of any player in league history. Despite his relatively low athleticism, Bird’s high IQ enabled him to also be a great defender, as evidenced by his All-Defensive team selections.

There wasn’t much that you couldn’t ask Bird to do on the floor. As a pioneer from the point forward position, Bird ensured that the Celtics’ half-court offense hummed along like an efficient German engine.

Eddie Johnson describes how Larry Bird trash-talked him as a rookie

Phoenix Suns fans will be familiar with the name of 18-year NBA veteran Eddie Johnson. After all, Johnson is the color analyst for the Suns on their local broadcast.

Johnson was a guest on a podcast with Basketball Network in early 2021. The former swingman narrated a hilarious Larry Bird story involving his own self and some trash-talk:

“It was my second game of my career, and I’m scared to death already. He walks out, and he’s standing next to me, and he leans over and looks at me. And I didn’t pay him any attention.”

“He said ‘Do you honestly think you can guard me?’ Then he stands up and he looks over at our bench and he looks at coach. ‘You’re gonna to tell me this rookie’s gonna guard me? Imma bust you up.'”

“He walks over and tells me something ‘I’m gonna wear your a** out.’ Then the game starts, and he’s just wearing me out. He came down and said ‘Bet you can’t do this!'”

“Then he rises up from Steph Curry range and he shoots an airball. Then I look at him, and he’s like ‘That doesn’t matter. It’s the fact that I can do it and stay in the game. I bet you can’t.'”

Bird is perhaps the greatest basketball mind of all time

The legacy of Larry Bird goes beyond just his work on the court for the Boston Celtics. He also coached in the NBA for 3 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, leading them to the 2000 NBA Finals.

He later took over the role of GM and President of Basketball Operations for the Pacers. His stellar front office work earned him Executive of the Year honors in 2011-12.

There’s no doubt that Bird ranks alongside Jerry West as perhaps the most iconic figure in basketball history when you consider all possible roles of involvement in the NBA.