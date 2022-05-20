Basketball

“Larry Bird would rip your heart out, I’m not seeing that in Luka Doncic”: Skip Bayless rips Mavericks star after deflating game 1 performance vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
“Shaq has to bicep curl Charles Barkley to make it count, not Reggie Miller!”: NBA Twitter hilariously goes off on Lakers legend using Pacers sharpshooter in his workout
Next Article
"Despite the bad season for CSK...": Irfan Pathan shortlists 5 positives for CSK in terrible IPL 2022 season
NBA Latest Post
Luka Doncic
“Larry Bird would rip your heart out, I’m not seeing that in Luka Doncic”: Skip Bayless rips Mavericks star after deflating game 1 performance vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic is proving he’s one of the best NBA players currently, but Skip Bayless…