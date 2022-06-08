“Larry Bird would tell you where he gonna shoot it in your face and how you couldn’t stop it”: Gary Payton reiterates just how brutal the Celtics legend’s trash-talking used to be

On a recent podcast episode, Gary Payton narrates a few tales depicting just how “cold” Larry Bird was because of his trash talk.

Long-time Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird was one of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever witnessed. However, apart from being an elite scorer, Larry Legend was also known for his superb trash-talking skills. Bird was so gifted that he would often tell his defenders exactly how he planned on scoring… And would end up pulling that exact same move.

On various instances, the 6-foot-9 forward would take his trash-talking skills to a greater level altogether. Like the time he recorded an insane 47-point triple-double using his left hand throughout the game. Or the time when he was so confident he was winning the three-point contest that he entered the locker room and asked “So, who’s coming in second?” And obviously backed it up.

Bird has had verbal altercations with almost all the players he’s played against. Former Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton was just one of many superstars Larry talked his talk to.

“Larry Bird would tell you how you ain’t no good to him”: Gary Payton

On his recent appearance on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, the former DPOY detailed the horrific experience of guarding Bird. Narrating one of his trash-talking moments with the Boston icon, Payton said:

“JJ, he was cold, man,” Payton told Redick. “He’d tell you like this … ‘You know what? I don’t know what you got for Christmas, but I know what I’mma give you. What I’mma do is I’mma take you on this block, I’mma dribble two times, and then I’mm a pull up in your face … and that will be your Christmas present from me.’ … He used to tell you where he gonna shoot it in your face and how you couldn’t stop [him] and how you ain’t no good to him. And I was like, ‘Woah, man, that’s just a little bit, that’s disrespectful.’ And then it’ll happen. That’s the whole cold thing about it.”

From all the anecdotes we’ve heard of Larry the Legend, it’s pretty clear why even the best of the best defenders dreaded going up against him.