Las Vegas Aces Stars React to A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum’s Outfits ‘Before They Had Any Money’

Las Vegas Aces stars Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young took a trip down memory lane, reacting to their old pre-game pictures. After dazzling the orange carpet event before the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, the trio was asked by GQ Sports to revisit their past fits and critique them based on their current knowledge of fashion.

Advertisement

GQ magazine posted a clip of the segment on their Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the reactions their favorite Aces players had seeing their fashion blunders of the past.

The first person to face the fire was the team’s centerpiece, A’ja Wilson. In the picture, Wilson can be seen sporting flannel pants, slippers, and an orange t-shirt. This elicited a hilarious reaction from Kelsey Plum, who said, “I need this pic. I am going to send it in the group chat. She’s so cute. This is all before we had any money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ Sports (@gqsports)

Wilson’s teammate Chelsea Gray also chipped in with her reaction, “A’ja, what? No way, what are these pants you got on here? We gonna have to run it back.”

Plum was next in line. The All-Star guard seemed embarrassed after her pic was brought up. She claimed that she looked pale in the throwback picture and even refused to show viewers the photo of her walking into the arena’s tunnel.

On the other hand, Gray had very little to say in the manner of criticism. She simply noted, “K.P. with the side part. In the jean jacket.”

Meanwhile, Young noted that Plum’s outfit was off because her stylist didn’t put it together like she does now.

But Young’s sly dig might have some merit, considering how well-dressed and confident the Aces stars appear in their recent pre-game photos. They even made headlines just a few months prior for their outfits in this year’s season opener versus the Mercury.

Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson have upped their fashion game

Now that Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson are two-time WNBA champions and pretty much household names, their earnings have skyrocketed both on and off the court. Therefore, the two teammates can now afford to spend time on some jaw-dropping outfits to stun their fans.

In this year’s season opener against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena, both Plum and Wilson arrived in style, drawing attention with their bold pregame outfits.

The Aces finished their regular-season debut with an 89-80 win over the Mercury, but Wilson’s and Plum’s outfits remained the talk of the town. Fans continued to debate whether the duo’s outfits suited them till much after the contest was over. But what was undeniable was the duo’s confidence in trying to pull them off.