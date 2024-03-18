“Late Night Parties in Gay Bars”: Bulls HC Once Revealed Dennis Rodman’s Wild Side Was an Act Created with Madonna’s Help

The off-court wild side of Dennis Rodman disrupted the NBA culture in the 1990s. His relationship with Madonna in 1994 took matters to the extreme as the player started making headlines for his social life. Years later, Phil Jackson shed light on the intricate details behind Rodman’s actions. In his 2013 memoir, Eleven Rings: A Soul of Success, the former Chicago Bulls head coach revealed how it was all an act created with Madonna’s help to serve the couple’s purpose.

Jackson mentioned how the then-Bulls roster took a liking to Rodman soon after the latter’s inclusion in 1995. It was contrary to the public image of the NBA forward. Diving deeper into details, Jackson put the focus on Madonna’s impact on Rodman’s life before disclosing their motivations.

“Most of the players developed a fondness for Dennis right away. They soon realized that all his wild offstage theatrics—the nose rings, the tattoos, the late-night parties in gay bars—were all part of an act he’d created, with the help of Madonna, to get attention,” Jackson revealed in his book.

Subsequently, he shed light on the true nature of Rodman’s character, describing him as “just a quiet boy from Dallas”. Jackson applauded the hardworking aspect of his character as well while discussing his competitive mindset. The former head coach mentioned how the 5x champion was willing to go any distance to succeed.

Phil Jackson was one of the few people close to Rodman who knew that all the surface level pomp and wildness the Bulls star displayed was an attempt to feel alive and accepted. The Worm had a rough childhood, barely receiving the love a child deserves from his parents. This prompted him to explore strange avenues in search of meaning and acceptance.

Dennis Rodman regretted parting ways with Madonna

During an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, Rodman revealed his side of the story in his relationship with Madonna. In the initial phase, he admitted to failing to wrap his head around her preference to date him. Over time, the NBA champion felt secure in her presence while understanding her possible reasons to go out with him.

“I always thought, ‘Why’s she after me?’ She told me certain things and she could have any man she wants in the world, any man she wants. So why me? And then it started to hit me. Well, I got tattoos, I’m like the rebel of the NBA. She’s like the bad girl of entertainment,” he mentioned.

Hence, her support in a way added validation to his life choices. So, later on, the 2x All-Star regretted the abrupt end of their relationship. Yet, they went in different directions soon while success continued to find them along the way.