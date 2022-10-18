LaVar Ball Once Saved LaMelo Ball From Certain Death Before His NBA Career Even Began

LaVar Ball may be one of the loudest fathers in the NBA community, but he is also one of the bravest

It may have settled down quite a bit by now, but there was once a time when seemingly the entire world was against the Ball Family.

It started with LaVar Ball, who has always been loud and proud of his 3 sons and their basketball ability. And of course, they had their TV show as well ‘Ball in the Family’, which followed the family’s daily life.

During this time, Lonzo Ball wasn’t doing too well in the NBA, while LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball’s path to the NBA had seemingly disappeared.

And yes, while things have improved significantly since then, the Big Baller is still considered to be one of the worst fathers of all time. And all because some people believed he was just using his sons to get some extra dollars in his bank account.

However, there is a different side to LaVar Ball. And it’s one that isn’t nearly brought up enough.

You see, there was a time, before all the media circus when the man saved his three sons from certain death.

LaVar Ball turned into Superman for his sons, to save them from a man with a gun

A lot of different players, and just people even have problematic relationships with their parents. And of course, it happens for a myriad of reasons.

For Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball, this has seldom been the case, despite all the media hoopla the family once went through.

Why? Well, this frightening story could allow us a glimpse at the answer.

There may be a lot of amazing parents on this planet. But not even a lot of them can say that they very literally saved their children’s life from certain death.

But evidently, LaVar Ball can. And perhaps because of it, he deserves to be looked at in a far different light, and given a deeper look as a person, rather than seen as the one-dimensional figure many still see him as today.

Way to go, Big Baller.

When will LaMelo Ball return to the court?

Countless fans across the globe have seen their anticipation to see LaMelo Ball’s third NBA season, pool up and overflow for quite some time now. However, it appears that they will have to wait a bit longer, as this mishap took place.

It was later diagnosed as a grade 2 high ankle sprain, something the Hornets consider lucky since it could have easily been far worse.

However, when it comes to his return date, the man is almost guaranteed to miss the first 4-5 games of the NBA regular season.

But while it is a shame, it is a long season. So, if everything works out as it should, fans will have the pleasure of seeing this flair-filled point guard very, very soon.

