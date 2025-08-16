League Rumors Reveal Michael Jordan’s True Intentions Behind Joining NBC Analysis Cast

Aug 10, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series owner Michael Jordan looks on from atop his team’s pit box during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Given just how reclusive Michael Jordan has been over the past decade, it was quite the shock to learn of his involvement with NBC. With the NBA’s new media rights deal worth $75 billion, the NBA is back on NBC with MJ being the biggest swing in the analysis department. Speculation on why he’s returning to the limelight is at an all-time high.

The role that MJ has been catapulted in is ‘special contributor’ and there hasn’t been all too much said on his exact role. It is also unclear on how he will be joining the show. Will he be in studio or will a weekly Zoom call be all fans get of the Chicago legend?

“The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all,” said Jordan upon the news breaking.

While on the Ringer network’s ‘Mismatch’, Chris Vernon and David Jacoby spoke on what Jordan’s motivation behind this move could be. From what Verno heard around the league, the reasoning is a bit unexpected.

“One of the reasons he wants to get back involved and wants to have his voice heard, is the complete opposite of what I think most people would believe. That is, to be incredibly positive about how great these players are now and what he watches.”

This isn’t a surprise for anyone that knew even an ounce of what MJ is all about. Yes, he might let out a sarcastic one-liner when he sees an opening but his love for the game is far greater and triumphs over his skepticism.

An associate close to NBC production, according to the Medium, said, “If hearing it from him is what it takes for these fans to stop disrespecting guys like LeBron, Steph, or even Harden, then so be it.”

Another NBC contributor stated, “Mike thinks the game has evolved but his fans haven’t. And he sees that as a problem. A real problem.”

Jordan is also the face of his own brand which has been pushing youngers stars for close to two decades. All-Stars ranging from Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul to now Luka Doncic and Paolo Banchero.

It would be strange for MJ to be “hating” on hoops played today while also signing the same players to his brand. It’s safe to say that Jordan isn’t going to bring himself into the media space just for a couple paychecks. He wants to make a difference in the way the game is being covered and rightfully so.