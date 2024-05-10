Richard Jefferson Claims The Timberwolves Truly Believe They’ve Found Their ‘Michael Jordan’ In Anthony Edwards

Former NBA All-Star Richard Jefferson is the latest legend to join the Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan debate. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has been on an absolute tear all year and has only gone on to build on what can be considered a stellar regular-season performance so far in these playoffs.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves finished as the third seed in a hardened Western Conference this year. The team swept the Phoenix Suns’ Big Three and has already acquired a commanding 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the next round.

While there have been a few analysts and legends who aren’t sold on the comparisons between Ant-Man and MJ, Richard Jefferson on the other hand, seems convinced that the Wolves have found their Jordan in Edwards while talking to Channing Frye on the Road Trippin’ podcast.

“They truly believe that they have, a young superstar, a Michael Jordan. They believe that they have a savior. They believe that they have a savior on their team…They(Minnesota Timberwolves) believe that they have the best player in the series.”

“That’s what they believe. On their bench and the players in that huddle. They know Jokic might be the MVP. they know Jokic is that dude. But they believe that we have Anthony Edwards; we have that guy. We can go win anything. And they’re going out there and playing like it.”

Jefferson may not have drawn similarities between Edwards and the Chicago Bulls legend but the way he described Ant’s presence on the squad was nothing short of how Jordan’s teammates felt with him on their side.

Calling Anthony Edwards the team’s spark plug would be an understatement. At just 22 years of age, Edwards has already become the team leader, ahead of players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

But it is the effect Ant-Man has on his teammates that was heavily emphasized by Jefferson. Edwards’ presence gives his teammates a certain confidence boost and their playoff record so far is the biggest proof there is.

The Timberwolves are yet to lose a game in this year’s playoffs so far and it has been Anthony Edwards who can be credited for most of those wins. It was either Edwards going on a scoring rampage or his teammates taking chances, knowing they had an MJ-like player on their squad.

Players and legends are already on the Anthony Edwards-MJ train

Initially, Anthony Edwards wasn’t on board with the comparisons and similarities being drawn between him and Michael Jordan. Even though there are shades of Like-Mike in Ant-Man, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard was still against it, out of respect for the six-time NBA champion.

“He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”

Even though Edwards wasn’t hopping on the ‘Next Michael Jordan’ train, it didn’t stop fellow teammates like Mike Conley from pointing out the obvious. Whereas NBA legends like Kevin Garnett could be credited for getting the ball rolling on the Like Mike front; something Edwards went on to agree with.

So, as much as some wanted these comparisons to stop, by the looks of it, the Edwards-Jordan train is only getting started.