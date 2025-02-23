Eddie Hearn, Teddy Atlas, Shakur Stevenson, and Others Predict Drake to Win Boxing Fight Against Kendrick Lamar

One of the biggest beefs in music right now isn’t being settled in a boxing ring or an octagon—it’s playing out in front of the world, bar for bar, between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While Kendrick might be running away with the win on the mic, the conversation has taken a wild turn: What if these two actually fought in the ring?

Legendary boxing voices like Teddy Atlas, Shakur Stevenson, and Eddie Hearn have all weighed in on this hypothetical showdown, and surprisingly, they’re backing Drake to come out on top. So, what makes them think Drizzy has hands? And how would Kendrick hold up in a boxing match? Let’s break it down.

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most talked-about rivalries in the music industry. It all started when Kendrick dropped his track Not Like Us, where he took direct shots at Drake, even accusing him of some serious misconduct.

Drake didn’t stay silent; he fired back with his own diss tracks, leading to a heated back-and-forth. The tension escalated when Kendrick performed Not Like Us during the Super Bowl half-time show, a move that many saw as a bold statement.

In response, Drake tweaked lyrics during his live performances, signaling that the beef was far from over. Recently, Drake released Gimme a Hug, hinting at a desire to move past the feud, but only time will tell if these two rap giants can truly bury the hatchet.

When asked who would win in a boxing match, Teddy Atlas had a clear pick. He said, “I would guess Drake might be a little bit more experienced in that forum.”

Eddie Hearn also shared a similar view on the matter saying, “I don’t know really, I think Drake works out. I’ve seen Drake hit pads and stuff like that. I mean he didn’t look like he was going to be a champion but I think he spent time in the ring. Right now Kendrick is winning on the mic, but Drake might win in the ring.”

To make it a clean sweep for Drake, Shakur Stevenson who secured an impressive win against Josh Padley sided with the ‘Hotline Bling’ man saying, “Drake knocking him out, he’s (Lamar) is too little. Drake got him for sure, easy win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon-Bernard Kairouz (@jonbernardk)

And Shakur Stevenson did what he was supposed to do—he dominated Josh Padley and walked away with the win. But did he win over the fans? Not exactly.

Shakur Stevenson secures a not-so-impressive win against Josh Padley

The fight itself wasn’t exactly thrilling. Stevenson’s speed, power, and fight IQ were on full display, but the action never really picked up. Padley, who was literally installing solar panels in Scotland just days before getting the emergency call to step in, was in over his head.

Stevenson dropped him three times in the ninth round, forcing Padley’s corner to throw in the towel right as the bell rang. It was a smart move—Padley was way behind on the cards and had no chance of turning things around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistle (@whistlesports)



Despite the stoppage win, the crowd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, let Stevenson know how they felt—booing loudly when the result was announced. Social media didn’t hold back either, with plenty of criticism over the lack of excitement.

Stevenson, who was a massive -3000 favorite, battled at a level clearly above Padley, yet he never really went for the kill early. Sure, he was coming off a hand injury, but fans wanted more aggression. He got the W, but the real question is— Did this performance hurt his stock?