“You Can’t Guard Me, Stop It”: Kyrie Irving’s Exchange With Grizzlies’ Xavier Tillman Gets Leaked, NBA Twitter Reacts

Things got heated between Kyrie Irving and Xavier Tillman during the Memphis Grizzlies‘ 120-103 over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The two got into a verbal altercation after a foul on Irving, and X (formerly Twitter) user Legend_Z decoded the trash talk between the duo.

It kicked off between the two when Tillman fouled Irving before swatting his shot away and yelling, “Get that s**t out of here.” The Mavericks superstar took exception to the Grizzlies forward’s jibe and replied, “You are proud of that s**t?”

The two continued to quarrel while Irving shot free throws. Tillman said, “I’m locked in, I promise you that.” Irving responded with a smile, saying, “I’m on my 13th year, you better get it together. Come on, now.”

Irving continued to needle Tillman. While bouncing the ball before shooting the free throw, he said, “Bro is talking crazy like this isn’t the s**t I do. Come on now.” When the Grizzlies forward did not respond, Irving addressed him directly, saying, “You can’t guard me. Stop it. I can talk and hoop, bro. I’m built for this s**t.”

Obviously, Tillman had the last laugh as the Grizzlies pulled off a surprise win over the Mavericks. He finished the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Irving also had a spectacular outing. He scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished four assists. Desmond Bane was the star of the show for the Grizzlies with a team-high 32 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

The trash-talking fired up both Irving and Tillman as they were excellent for their respective teams. Neither player resorted to personal jibes and instead only boasted about their ability. Healthy competition between two elite athletes soothes the soul.

Fans react to Kyrie Irving and Xavier Tillman’s trash-talking

Fans on X had plenty to say about the verbal altercation between Kyrie Irving and Xavier Tillman. One fan questioned whether the Grizzlies star even has the authority to engage in trash-talking with the Mavericks superstar.

Another fan was kind enough to give the entire context of the play, which led to the trash-talking. Tillman played excellent defense against Irving, but the Mavericks superstar was too crafty and eventually found a way to draw a foul and earn two free throws.

Another fan showed a clip of Tillman fending off Irving with stellar defense. However, despite the Grizzlies forward and his teammates’ best effort, the Mavericks superstar scored 33 points.

While most fans were focused on the trash-talking, one couldn’t get past Irving reminding the world that he’s in his 13th NBA season. It doesn’t feel real that the Mavericks superstar is now a senior statesman in the NBA. Irving will turn 32 in March but it feels like it was only a couple of years ago when he was touted as a future MVP. Things haven’t panned out how many envisioned, but Irving has built an incredible resume.

This was the fourth and final meeting between the two sides this season unless they face off in the playoffs. They split the season series 2-2. This marks the first time since the 2016-17 series that the season series between these two teams has finished in a 2-2 tie.

Surprisingly, neither team won their home against but had a 100% win record on the road. The Mavericks will look to bounce back when they host the New York Knicks on Thursday, while the Grizzlies will eye a fourth-straight win when they host the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers.