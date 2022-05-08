“Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson”: Bob McAdoo reveals the players whose games he thinks resemble the most to his own

According to Bob McAdoo, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are the players whose games resemble the most of his own.

Bob McAdoo is easily one of the most disrespected superstars in league history. A 6-foot-9 forward, who shot the ball with a lot of ease when it wasn’t common to see big men shoot, had a pretty deep offensive arsenal back in his day. Mac was a shocking snub from the NBA’s 50th Anniversary Team as he was the only MVP and scoring champion to be left of the prestigious team.

Being a 5-time All-Star, 3-time Scoring champ, a ROTY, an MVP, and a 2-time NBA champion, Bob’s inclusion in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team was somewhat of a guarantee. And talking about the same, Bob said:

“They know they messed up in the first 50,” McAdoo said. “But I still don’t feel like I’m respected, because people don’t know the whole story.”

Several fans believe that McAdoo, because of his sweet jump shot, could’ve been one of the players to have been successful in today’s era. And when asked about which modern player’s game resembled the most to him, Bob picked Kevin Durant along with a few shocking picks.

Bob McAdoo names the three players whose games most resemble the way he used to play

In a Q&A interview with NBA, Bob named the players who he thought had a pretty similar game as his own. The Hall-Of-Famer reasoned why he picked Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.

Q: What current All-Star’s game most resembles the way you used to play?

Bob: “Kevin Durant all day. Nobody effects his shot at all. Every time he goes up and shoots, you think it’s going to be good. Him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — that’s what people used to say about me. ‘Every time you pulled up, we thought it was good.’ I was the first jump shooter to win the field goal championship. I got the plaque at the house. I won it shooting jump shots.

Bill Russell, a 10-time champion said at the time that I was the best shooter he had ever seen in his life. Coming from him, that means something.”

When asked to describe his own game, the 14-year NBA veteran explained:

“I was a scorer, I was a scorer deluxe. I tried to get every rebound and block anything close to the basket, I tried my best to be an all-around player.”

This does sound a lot like Kevin Durant, but it is pretty confusing as to why the legend would pick The Splash Brothers.