“Thought I Was the Hardest Worker”: Impressed by Kobe Bryant’s Work Ethic, Metta World Peace Reveals How the Mamba Led by Example

November 27, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) and small forward Metta World Peace (15) talk during during a time out in game against the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center.

Metta World Peace, known as Ron Artest during his playing days, was always one of the hardest workers in the NBA. Few would dare claim they ever outworked him, and it was that relentless effort and tenacity that led the Los Angeles Lakers to sign him in 2009. He went on to help them win two titles, but it was Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s work ethic that truly left him in awe.

While discussing his Lakers stint on Gil’s Arena, the former DPOY claimed that he never understood how hard the Mamba worked till he was on the same team as him. He explained to the crew how he always prided himself on being the hardest worker on his team, but that all changed when he moved to LA in 2009.

World Peace always tried to outwork everyone, but watching Bryant arrive at the gym before anyone else shocked him. That was simply the type of mindset that was impossible for anyone, him included, to compete with.

“I thought I was the hardest worker on my team,” he said. “I always tried to outwork everybody. When I got with Kobe in 2009-10, I was like Wow. He would be in the gym at 6 am, like, serious. Actually there at 5:30, cos he’d start at 6.”

He opined that Bryant’s leadership style was different from other stars in the league, and that the Mamba would lead by example. “You know Kobe, he’s gon say something to turn you off, he’s not gon be nice about it,” he joked, as Nick Young, another former teammate of Bryant’s, laughed in agreement.

However, the Lakers were able to work as a team despite Kobe’s somewhat shut-off nature because of their point guard, Derek Fisher. Metta went on to explain how Fisher would talk the team through workouts, in cases when Bryant would just perform and go on with his business. “(Fish) He was the guy to be like, hey, talk you through it,” he recalled.

Fisher and Bryant’s camaraderie ran deep, given that they were both drafted in 1996 and had been teammates for every season they played in the league, except for two when Fisher moved around the West. As a testament to their time together, Fisher can boast five NBA titles won with Bryant on the team. A different beast, and simply one of the greatest to ever do it.