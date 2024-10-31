LeBron James and Bronny Topple Kobe Bryant and Joe, Become the Highest Scoring Father Son Duo in NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In Wednesday night’s matchup between the Lakers and Cavaliers, Bronny James scored his first NBA points in the fourth quarter of his team’s 134-110 loss and became the second member of his family after his father, LeBron James, to bank a shot in the league. It also helped them create history as they became the highest-scoring father duo in league history.

The record was previously held by former 76ers guard Joe Bryant and his son, the late, great Kobe Bryant. They combined for 38,895 points.

BRONNY GETS HIS FIRST CAREER POINTS WHAT A MOMENT. pic.twitter.com/LEchWDyMM4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2024

The Lakers icon scored 33,643 points and is the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history. His father scored 5,252 points in his 13-year NBA career. As lopsided as it seems, the difference between the Bronny and LeBron is significantly larger.

Together, they have tallied 40,582 points. The four-time NBA champion has scored 40,580, while the rookie has two. They sit comfortably atop the father-son point-scoring list with a nearly 7,000-point difference.

LeBron has more points than any other father-son duo in NBA history, but Bronny’s first points qualify them as a duo. The four-time MVP and Kobe aren’t the only 21st-century greats on the list.

The Currys are in the mix

It’s hard to envision any father-son catching up to LeBron and Bronny in the near future. However, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry can help him and his father Dell Curry topple Joe and Kobe Bryant.

The two-time MVP and the former Raptors guard have a combined 36,393 points. The latter scored 12,670 points, while the Warriors guard has 23,723 and counting. As a duo, they trail the Bryants by 2,503 points.

Assuming he can stay healthy, Curry will need at least until the end of the 2025-26 season to help him and his father climb to the second spot on the father-son scoring list.