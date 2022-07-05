Basketball

“Nephew out here snatching the screws at the rim, Jesus Christ”: Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James react to Bronny’s tomahawk dunk

"Nephew out here snatching the screws at the rim, Jesus Christ": Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James react to Bronny's tomahawk dunk
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Role player? You were rolling through cities, Shaq!" : When Charles Barkley had no chill roasting Shaquille O'Neal on Inside the NBA
Next Article
LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise but the Lakers still wanted to be under Luxury Tax
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise still Lakers wanted to be under Luxury Tax
LeBron James and Co made Jeanie Buss $316 million in 2020-21, $84 million more than an average franchise but the Lakers still wanted to be under Luxury Tax

LeBron James is a money-making machine. Jeanie Buss always knew how much they would make…