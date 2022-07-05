“Nephew out here snatching the screws at the rim, Jesus Christ”: Kendrick Perkins and LeBron James react to Bronny’s tomahawk dunk

NBA superstar LeBron James is a proud father after son Bronny James displays elite athleticism with his latest tomahawk dunk.

Currently studying at Sierra Canyon high school in LA, Bronny James is already creating enough buzz on social media with his vicious dunks and athletic ability. Surprisingly, many feel LeBron James’ eldest son has modeled his game after Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

According to recent reports, Bronny’s national ranking dropped from 29th to 60th as he headed into his senior year. Irrespective, the four-star prospect should have offers from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA, given the power of his last name.

Being the son of one of the greatest basketball players, Bronny will have his career viewed under a microscopic lens. The seventeen-year-old creates national headlines during his high school games, especially when King James pays a visit to watch his son from the sidelines.

Bronny had everyone in awe as he displayed his athletic ability, throwing down a vicious slam during a game, sending Twitter into a tizzy.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bronny James’ tomahawk dunk.

There is no denying that Bronny has got the hops. While he may not be a physical specimen like his father, the 6″3′ guard can surely throw it down. Recently, Bronny caused a storm on Twitter, showing glimpses of his father on the hardwood.

The Sierra Canyon guard is currently playing at “The Battle” basketball showcase. The event features the top teams in the nation and highlights some of the top players in the country. All showcases are nationally televised giving players and coaches the national attention their talents warrant.

As LeBron enters his 20th season, it will be interesting to see if son Bronny makes the league, with the Lakers superstar publicly stating he will play his last season with his son.