“LeBron James and co. missing the playoffs gave someone a $160,000 payday!”: Bettor makes bank after the Los Angeles Lakers get eliminated from playoff contention

A longshot bet on BetMGM leads to a bettor earning $160,000 as LeBron James and the Lakers get eliminated from the playoff race

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers made their way to Arizona, to take on the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker and co graciously hosted their guests, handing them a 121-110 loss. With this win, the Suns etched a franchise record for most wins in a single season(63). At the same time, they also eliminated the Lakers from play-in contention.

The Lakers, which entered the season as one of the two favorites to win the championship, could not even make the play-in games. LeBron James sat out a second straight game, with the entire season on the line.

While the King being out resulted in the Lakers’ season-ending for all intents and purposes, it ended up being a beneficial deal for someone.

A bettor made $160,000 off of LeBron James and the Lakers missing the playoffs

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there was a lot of hype around the new Los Angeles Lakers roster. On almost all betting websites, the Lakers had the highest or the second-highest odds to win it all in the 2021-22 season.

Early odds to win the NBA title, via DraftKings: Nets +210

Lakers +380

Bucks +850

Warriors +1000

Suns +1600 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 24, 2021

However, there was one bettor who decided he didn’t like the Lakers enough. He put $10,000 on BetMGM on the Lakers missing the playoffs this season.

A bettor @BetMGM just put $10K on the Lakers to miss the playoffs 😯 The bet would win $160K if it hits. pic.twitter.com/hTDkah7anZ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 9, 2021

The odds for the same were +1600, indicating the bettor would win $160,000 if the scenario actually ends up being true. Almost 7 months into the bet, the scenario ended up coming true.

The bettor would walk away with $160,000 as LeBron James misses his 2nd playoffs as part of the Los Angeles Lakers. I don’t know if it was a lucky bet, or if the guy went ‘Back to the Future’ on us, but good for him.