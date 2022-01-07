“It’s my obligation to let Kevin Porter Jr. know that I have his back”: Lakers’ LeBron James expresses himself further on Glenn Consor’s shocking statement on recent game-winner

Lakers star LeBron James speaks on announcer’s shocking comments on Kevin Porter Jr.’s recent game-winner vs Wizards

If you’re an NBA fan, you already know that LeBron James isn’t the kind of player to hold his tongue when it comes to non-basketball issues.

In the past, the Lakers superstar has raised his voice on several political matters, from Donald Trump, to even Covid vaccination. And it appears that recently, the man took it upon himself to step in once again. Just, not on a political matter this time around.

For those that don’t know, Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr. recently hit an incredible game-winner against the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, the moment was evidently ruined by certain comments made while it was all going down.

Take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron James spoke more than 7 minutes about KPJ’s game-winning shot and the Wizards announcer controversy. “I can’t let that ride on behalf of a kid that looks up to me. Kevin Porter Jr. looks up to me, and it’s my obligation to make sure that he knows that I have his back.” — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 6, 2022

Yep, not ideal, especially when you consider that KPJ’s father was imprisoned for the shooting and murder of a 14-year-old teenage girl back in 1993.

And as you can guess, LeBron James’s words on the matter aren’t exactly the pretty kind.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James shows just how livid he is about the announcer’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr.’s game-winner

Initially, when LeBron James had seen the incident at hand on social media, he tweeted the following out.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

But evidently, the man had far, far more to say on the matter, as an NBA reporter recently revealed.

To a certain extent, we understand that this was a mistake by the announcer, Glenn Consor. However, even with that in mind, saying that the trigger was pulled at the right time, in the context of Bryan Kevin Porter’s murder as well?

That is still a very, very disturbing thing to say, to millions of people around the club, just enjoying an NBA game And the reason why we completely agree with LeBron James’s comments.

