Magic Johnson hilariously asked billionaire Michael Jordan for money despite his $620 million fortune!

Magic Johnson might be worth more than half a billion dollars! But that didn’t stop him from asking billionaire Michael Jordan for money!

The fun rivalry and banter between NBA players continue long after their playing days. As is the case with NBA legends, their camaraderie and friendship become a hot topic of discussion.

The stars of the 90s are now retired, millionaires. Some are successful businessmen and some have become billionaires, well only one of them has achieved that status. It is fair to say that he is deserving of it.

His illustrious compatriots have often praised him and among them, Magic Johnson was among the first to give Michael his congratulations.

Congrats to my good friend Michael Jordan on joining the Forbes Billionaires List! — Earvin Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 3, 2015

Magic Johnson pokes fun at Michael Jordan’s billionaire status and asks him for money!

First the praise and then the banter, Magic didn’t shy away from pulling MJ’s leg on social media, publically asking him for money.

Michael, since you’re a billionaire now…Can I borrow some money? LOL — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 3, 2015

The two have been going back and forth on the banter for quite a while now.

“You can’t get too close to Michael, it’s a foul!” 😭 Michael Jordan, @MagicJohnson, and Larry Bird at a Team USA photoshoot 🥇 pic.twitter.com/spl924zLRp — Whistle (@WhistleSports) April 27, 2020

Magic was, of course, doing it all in jest and good faith. He and Jordan have shared a very amicable relationship, even during their playing days.

It makes me feel good to see that a former basketball player can become a billionaire. I want to be like Mike! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 3, 2015

In his own words, he “want(s) to be like Mike!”

