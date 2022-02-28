“Wilt Chamberlain scored 173 points in two games on the Knicks”: How ‘The Big Dipper’ lit up New York for 73 points in one game and 100 the next

Wilt Chamberlain would beat up on the measly ‘62 Knicks in two games, scoring a total of 173 points across those two games.

The number of games that Wilt Chamberlain did the unthinkable are too many to count. He’s done everything from grab 55 rebounds in one game to score 100 points in another. He holds the most points scored per game for a season at 50.6 during his iconic 1962 NBA campaign while also scoring the most in a season with 4,029 (‘62 season).

Many believe Wilt to be a lumbering giant who would simply dunk his way to 50 points a game. However, ‘The Big Dipper’ didn’t get that nickname for nothing. Given his height and touch around the rim, he could simply ‘dip’ the ball into the basket.

Aside from his attacks from close to the rim, Wilt Chamberlain had also become a pioneer of sorts when it comes to the fadeaway. Stepping outside of the block and turning around to shoot the ball from almost 9 feet in the air made this shot darn near unlockable.

Not to mention the fact that Wilt had also began using the board to his advantage from distance, something that was rarely explored by stars in the league prior.

Wilt Chamberlain went off on the New York Knicks in 1962.

The New York Knicks were a measly 3-13 when Wilt Chamberlain decided to crush their spirits even more. He would go off for 73 points while showing off his full offensive arsenal. Poor Phil Jordan and Darrall Imhoff.

Unfortunately for them, Wilt the Stilt would once again go off against them, as if he had done enough damage the previous time, and score a whopping 100 points on March 2nd, 1962. Combined with the other game he had against them, it doesn’t take a genius to sum up the grand total of 173 points scored against the same team across mere two games.

November 16, 1962 – Wilt Chamberlain dropped 73 points vs. the Knicks, the most ever by a Warrior in the Dubs’ West Coast era. pic.twitter.com/fO8gAq34ML — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 16, 2021

The cherry on top after scoring those 100 points? Wilt got the Knicks, or as he liked to call them ‘nice sons of b*tches’, to drive him back home the night of the game.