‘LeBron James and Skip Bayless were set to have a face off interview in 2008’: NBA Analyst reveals how he almost got the current Lakers star on ‘Undisputed’

LeBron James has had his fair number of critics over the years, but none of them have been as vocal as Skip Bayless.

The veteran analyst has been labelled as a LeBron hater for years now and is often known for his rather bold takes about ‘King James’. Be it him calling James LeFraud, or claiming that LBJ lacks the clutch gene, Bayless has done it all.

Often claiming that Bron does not deserve a place in the GOAT conversations along with Michael Jordan, Bayless might come as disrespectful to many. While the analyst has certainly made a name for himself because of his takes, Bron outright hasn’t reacted much to the same.

While imagining the two facing off in an interview might seem impossible for many, it seemed like the long awaited interview between Bayless and LeBron James came into fruition back in 2008.

When Skip Bayless almost interviewed LeBron James

Ever since his debut in the NBA, it is fair to say Skip Bayless wasn’t the biggest fan of LeBron James. Given how Bayless doesn’t skip a chance to berate Bron, a thought of an interview seems exciting.

In an episode of his show , Bayless explained how in 2008 he was set to interview LeBron. “I came so very close to going to Cleveland back in 2008 to sit with LeBron and interview LeBron. Galen Gordon was the one who had the inspired idea.”

“I’m game if LeBron’s game. So Galen went through the Cavaliers PR. I believe he worked behind the scenes through LeBron’s people and it was set up that I would interact face to face with LeBron James. I would go to Cleveland.”

Bayless even claimed that LeBron and his team wanted to ruffle up his feathers before the scheduled interview. “The only request from his side was that I come to the game and that I sit courtside for the entire game… I’m fine with that. I’m pretty sure the idea was that LeBron and company wanted Cavs fans to boo the hell out of me, to maybe beat me down and soften me up a little bit.”

But it seemed like Bayless, even in unaware why the interview never came into fruition. “Everything seemed right on schedule…. and all of a sudden everything in a shock to me was off and I’ll be honest with you. To this day, I’m not exactly sure why.”

Given how critical Skip has been on LeBron, an interview between the two would have been one for the ages. It’s a shame rather that we missed out on it.

