LeBron James at 38 is Better Than 28: Why Lakers Superstar Deserves his 5th MVP

The LeBron James enigma must be studied when the four-time NBA champion eventually hangs up his laces. More specifically, his longevity and durability that have aided him in successfully establishing a 20-year career.

James attained significant attention when he debuted in the NBA in 2003. Although expectations were stupendous of James, the kid from Akron, Ohio, delivered on his promises. Each year, he has elevated his productivity. Even at year 20.

Until he rose to his prime. Thus, the NBA would comprehend that through his actions, the King triumphantly outstretched his prime to the present year and foreseeable future.

The statistics indicate why that remains so and why he must be in contention for a fifth MVP, despite the Los Angeles Lakers struggles.

The differences between 28-year-old LeBron James and 38-year-old LeBron James are uncanny!

LeBron James’ displays over the past ten years are a testament to his dedication and determination to be the greatest player that basketball has ever produced. The King’s offensive production is an attestation to that.

As the four-time NBA MVP draws level with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over his All-Time scoring record, supporters drew comparisons of James’ 2012/2013 campaign with the Miami Heat to his present campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The results, mind you, are flabbergasting, to say the least. The stats dictate that James’ is having a superior season at the age of 38 than when he won MVP in the prime of his life at 28.

With the Heat, James recorded averages of 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 76 games. While shooting at an effective 57% from the field.

Apart from a minor gulf in his field goal %, the American has recorded significantly superior averages this year. The Lakers protagonist is recording 30.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 43 games this season, scoring 51% from the field. Timeless.

In fact, while arguments are raised against these numbers not deserving of an MVP due to the Lakers’ standing in the Western Conference, it’s well worth noting that James’ influence on the franchise’s success is unmatched.

The forward’s impact on the team is so noteworthy that when he plays, the team has a better point differential than one of the top teams in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks.

In contrast, in the odd moments of the game where he sits out, they have a worse point differential than the second-last team in the East, the Charlotte Hornets.

King James’ numbers warrant another MVP!

The Purple and Gold currently sit outside a ‘Play’In’ berth, at the 13th seed in a talent-packed Western Conference.

Although Anthony Davis’ returns have proved fruitful for the franchise, their lack of cohesion, synergy, three-point shooting, and size still poses a complication. With the roster aspiring to clinch the Playoff berth, James’ burden to shoulder will no doubt enhance.

If he continues to operate at this sustained level of excellence as he is currently doing, and the Lakers clinch a playoff spot, it wouldn’t be foolhardy to award James a spot in the MVP race.

