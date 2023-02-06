HomeSearch

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs the Thunder? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 Finals MVP

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 06/02/2023

Feb 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry suffered left leg issues in a recent game. It now means that the Golden State Warriors must find the right approach to secure a playoff berth. As he went off, it was determined at that moment that x-ray scans will be the way to go.

However, with a negative result, the Warriors took to an MRI machine. Steph’s issues seem more than surface level and the Warriors had already released statements that he wouldn’t feature for the next game.

With a homestand against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bay Area faithful want to know if Steph will be available tonight. And what the latest update is.

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder? Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report ahead of home game

As per the latest update from the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry’s injury is far more serious than previously anticipated. It looks as though he has suffered partial tears to his ligament that holds the tibia and fibula in place.

There is no clear timeline for his return. And it could take a few weeks. Steph will also likely miss the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend.

Stephen Curry’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Stephen Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Without a doubt, one of the best offensive players in the league. Even at age 34.

Curry’s prowess in the game of basketball is unlike anything we will see and the Warriors will miss his presence. As he will be out for prolonged periods, the Warriors’ playoff hopes will hinge on the team finding the right rhythm.

