Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs The Utah Jazz? Mavericks Star Availability Following Nets Trade

Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) sits on the floor after being fouled in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Whether his stay in Dallas will be more so on a ‘rental’ basis or on a long-term basis, is unknown. The main reason for why Irving wanted out of Brooklyn was because Sean Marks and the front office refused to sign him to a long-term contract.

So, if the Mavericks want to keep him, they’d have to fork over a contract on the lines of 4 years for $198 million. Though, it’s unclear on if he’ll even want to be a Mavs player by the end of this season or vice-versa, as in, would the Mavs even want to keep Irving on their roster or flip him for more assets.

This all depends on variety of things but it all boils down to how well he fits next to Luka Doncic. Doncic is the clear number one option on the Mavericks and so Irving perhaps taking even more of a backseat than before might be an interesting ask.

Will Kyrie Irving play tonight?

The trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets technically isn’t final until Kyrie’s physicals come back negative for anything that may cause a problem. He will be getting his tests done today and so will not be available to play against the Utah Jazz tonight.

However, if everything were to check out and come back normal, fans can see Kyrie Irving in a Dallas uniform as early as this Wednesday when they play the Los Angeles Clippers. Funnily enough, the Clippers were actually in the Kyrie sweepstakes, offering a package centered around Luke Kennard and Terrence Mann.

Luka Doncic, given his bruised right heel, has been ruled out until further updates. He didn’t join the team on their 5-game road trip either.

