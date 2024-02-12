LeBron James At Super Bowl LVIII: Who Did The Lakers Legend Attend Chiefs-49ers With?

January 23, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: LeBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday January 23, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Los Angeles U.S – ZUMAp124 20240123_zaa_p124_016 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

The Super Bowl LVIII has brought out some big stars in attendance. Fans at home and inside the stadium get to see celebrities and businessmen enjoying the game as the San Fransisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal too was in attendance. But it wasn’t Shaq repping the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James too was spotted at the Super Bowl. But who did King James attend the game with?

Advertisement

Like every other year, LeBron James was spotted in attendance as the Super Bowl LVIII was underway. James has been a regular in that matter, always attending the Super Bowl like a yearly tradition of sorts.

But who did King James attend the event with? A picture of LeBron and Savannah James attending the Super Bowl has been making rounds on X. He also had his agent Rich Paul in attendance with him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ComplexSports/status/1756816009124577469?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not just Rich Paul and Savannah but James was also spotted witnessing history along with Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green. Bron and Green even shared a suite for the Super Bowl.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bballforever_/status/1756822505900372000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As many battles as LeBron has had with Draymond Green on and off the court, the two are very close friends. Represented by the same KlutchSports group, James and Green share a great bond with one another.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, LeBron James even did an advertisement for the event. James did a promotion with Draft Kings, the official online sports betting site for the NFL, NBA, and more. The Super Bowl being one of the biggest sporting events in the country, James’ promo with Draft Kings does make sense.

So to recap, LeBron James and Draymond Green were two NBA stars in attendance. Along with Shaquille O’Neal as well who was spotted clicking pictures with pop star Taylor Swift amid the Super Bowl.

LeBron James at his yearly Super Bowl attendance

LeBron James has always been an avid fan of the NFL. Even during the regular NBA season, James often shared his feelings, takes, and more regarding some teams in the NFL and who he rooted for.

LBJ has always been a vocal supporter of the Dallas Cowboys. However, this year James joined the bandwagon squad as he started rooting for the Cleveland Browns instead. Given that James was born in Akron, Ohio, his love for Cleveland was visible when he switched the team he was supporting in the NFL this year.

LeBron James once spoke to Payton Manning during one of the regular season NFL games. He talked about his love for both the Cowboys and the Browns and even went on to share the inspiration he took from Tom Brady.

James mentioned how he has been taking care of his body after seeing Tom Brady still dominate even after being in his twilight years. He did hope to emulate a little of what Brady had been able to do while he played in his 21st season in the league.

As for the Super Bowl, let’s see if the Chiefs can repeat history, winning the title two years in a row.