Basketball

Skip Bayless claimed $600 million worth Kobe Bryant’s shoes sold better because of s*xual assault case

Skip Bayless claimed $600 million worth Kobe Bryant 's shoes sold better because of s*xual assault case
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Charles Barkley’s ugly bar fight cost him just $320 when it could have been much worse for his $50 million wealth
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Skip Bayless claimed $600 million worth Kobe Bryant 's shoes sold better because of s*xual assault case
Skip Bayless claimed $600 million worth Kobe Bryant’s shoes sold better because of s*xual assault case

A sane mind would think, that the s*xual misconduct case against Kobe Bryant was the…