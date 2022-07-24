Skip Bayless claimed $600 million worth Kobe Bryant 's shoes sold better because of s*xual assault case

A sane mind would think, that the s*xual misconduct case against Kobe Bryant was the only dent in his greatness, but not Skip Bayless.

When it comes to saying atrocious stuff, there is no getting better of Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports veteran analyst can go down any path to get the best controversial statements in the book without any regard to the person he is targeting or to the subject he is talking about.

If you think he only targets LeBron James in that manner then you need to follow his career from the ESPN days. He surprisingly used to be on the boat of The King to eventually equal or leave Michael Jordan behind in terms of greatness.

Then who was his target you ask? The 5x NBA champ, the Lakers superstar who was the closest to Mike’s legacy, Kobe Bryant. Skip would use LeBron as his pseudo guy to claim the Cavaliers and Heat superstar would easily turn out to be better than Kobe. Meanwhile, he always was, is, and will be a Jordan stan.

A journalist’s favouritism shouldn’t come in the way of their reporting but Bayless let that ship sail a long time ago. These past few years, he has never held back from going against James and saying things that an analyst shouldn’t be saying. Before him, he did the same with Black Mamba.

Also read: Michael Jordan flexed $2.1 billion net worth by pulling up in 5 different Ferraris just to stick it to Antoine Walker

When Skip Bayless crossed all limits of atrocities and claimed the s*xual assault case helped Kobe Bryant in selling shoes

We are talking about the days when there used to be regulations for journalists as well. They used to be suspended for their takes which rarely happens nowadays. Back in 2014, Bayless’ partner on the First Take, Stephen A. Smith found himself getting a week-long suspension from the show in July after relaying some inflammatory advice to women in the aftermath of the Ray Rice domestic abuse case.

The “World Wide Leader in Sports” followed that with a three-week suspension of Bill Simmons in September after the Grantland.com founder went on his expletive-filled rant during a podcast discussion of the NFL commissioner’s bungling of the Ray Rice suspension. Simmons was defending the NFL star accused of assaulting his then Fiance.

Meanwhile, without caring about those suspensions to two of the biggest Sports personalities on TV at the moment, Bayless took his extremely wild theories to another level when he said that Bryant’s s*xual assault case from 11 years back brought him success in his shoe-selling business and helped him in building towards his then $350 million net worth.

Skip Bayless says Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault trial gave him edge and sizzle – http://t.co/WvHkCVTUnb — Jen LC (@RegressedPDO) October 21, 2014

There is no way that man believed what he said. Even back then it was just a clickbaity statement like he makes even now being more than 70 years old. Nobody will go that far to make a bad boy persona. It was just his greatness even without Shaquille O’Neal by his side that Kobe eventually sold shoes despite past accusations, not because of them.

But it’s ironic how Bayless himself went on to make a bad boy persona in the sports media to get to where he is – one of highest paid sports analysts in the world.

Also read: “LeBron James isn’t f**king 6’8 when playing us!”: Gilbert Arenas describes the sheer dominance Cavaliers superstar put on display against his Wizards