LeBron James Boasts About ‘Sister’ A’ja Wilson’s Electrifying 41-Point Showdown Against Mercury

A’ja Wilson registered another brilliant performance in the last stretch of the WNBA’s regular season. She dropped 41 points against the Phoenix Mercury to take her team to a 97-79 victory. Currently, on a two-game winning streak, Wilson managed to impress her ‘brother’ LeBron James with her recent showdown.

The Lakers superstar is an avid supporter of the WNBA and he clearly has a favorite player in the league as well. After witnessing the A’ja Wilson special, LeBron shared her game highlights on his Instagram story. He even boasted about the Las Vegas Aces star being better than everybody else.

The clip that LeBron shared on his story was originally posted by the WNBA on their official channel. The four-time NBA Champion captioned his repost, “TOO DAMN GOOOD!!!! My sister better than yours! [laughing emojis]”.

Wilson is having a great season so far.

During yesterday’s contest, she had 41 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes. She shot 16 of 23 from the field, two of six from the three-point line, and made seven of her nine free throws. This was her second-highest-scoring performance of the season, only behind the 42-piece she put up against Dallas on the 27th of August.

In the 32 games that she has played so far, Wilson is averaging 27.5 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.9 steals per game. She is shooting 52.6% from the field as well.

The Aces star is once again leading the MVP race in the league. If she ends up winning, this will be her third league MVP title.

A dream run like this deserves to be praised and the two-time WNBA Champion is getting all the appreciation she deserves. Probably the loudest person cheering for her from the crowd is LeBron James.

However, this wasn’t the first time that the Lakers superstar has heaped praise on his sister.

Lil sis going crazy right now!!!! @_ajawilson22 😤😤💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2024

After watching her 42-point performance on 27th August, King James took to X, to share his excitement. He wrote, “Lil sis going crazy right now!!!!”

Wilson is also on her run to three-peat the league title as the Aces are currently the back-to-back champions. As of now, it seems like the major feat is well within her reach.