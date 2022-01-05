“We wanted to snatch Malik Monk away from Charlotte Hornets!”: LeBron James reveals how eager he was to see Monk in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey last season

LeBron James says he is happy the Lakers could pull some strings and acquire the former Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Malik Monk this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge last-minute win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night. They have been unable to escape the play-in territory so far this season despite having the kind of roster that should not be struggling like this. LeBron James is playing at his absolute best but that’s not quite enough.

They made two big off-season moves with the Russell Westbrook trade by emptying up their bench and the acquisition of Malik Monk. Last night he showed everyone why. The 23-year old scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth and three clutch 3s to give the Lakers a lead.

Malik Monk has shown some improvement with the Los Angeles Lakers

The comeback win against the Sacramento Kings would’ve been impossible without the heroics of Malik Monk and LeBron James. The young guard did a little bit of everything and concluded the night with 4 assists, 4 rebounds. a steal and a block to go along with the 24 points.

He has come up big for the Lakers multiple times this season. And this struggling team needs a lot more of that. After the game, LeBron James sat down to answer some of the questions posed by the media. He spoke about Monk’s improvement so far and what all the Lakers had to do to acquire him.

“Me and J-Kidd we wanted him last year. We were wondering if there was a way to snatch him away from their (Charlotte’s) roster,” says LeBron. “Through timing and patience, we were able to get him this summertime. It still doesn’t make sense to me but we are happy to have him.”

It is evident that LeGM has had his eye on the youngster for quite some time now. Although Jason Kidd left the Lakers to head the Dallas Mavericks coaching team, he got them a solid role player. He has improved his numbers in almost every aspect and his scoring is much more efficient.

Lakers are currently on a 3-game win streak, their longest this season. They will face the struggling Atlanta Hawks and top-seeded Memphis Grizzlies this week and hope to make their way up the ladder in the west.

