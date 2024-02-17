Mac McClung Net Worth: How Much Is the Former Slam Dunk Contest Winner Worth in 2024?

How much is Mac McClung worth?

Born January 6, 1999 Age 25

Introduction

Matthew ‘Mac’ McClung was born in Gate City, Virginia on January 6, 1999. He currently plays for the Osceola Magic, an NBA G-League team affiliated with the Orlando Magic. He had declared for the 2021 NBA draft but eventually ended up going undrafted.

Since 2021, Mac McClung has played for both NBA teams and their affiliated G-League teams. His last stint in the NBA was with the Orlando Magic, who waived him eventually. He then went on to join the Magic’s G-League team.

McClung rose to fame when the Philadelphia 76ers signed him on a two-way contract, following which he competed in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The 6’2 guard went on to win the contest and will be defending his title again this year.

Early Life

Matthew ‘Mac’ McClung grew up in Virginia and initially took up football instead of basketball as a sport. The son of Marcus and Lenoir McClung, his family members claimed that Matthew was extraordinarily competitive as a child.

The future 2023 G-League Champion would take up basketball in the seventh grade when his mother signed him up for a youth league. A year later, McClung ended up breaking his arm which surprisingly helped his shooting form in eighth grade.

High School

Mac McClung attended Gate City High School where he started dunking as a sophomore. McClung was even labeled ‘One of the nation’s most exciting players’ by MaxPreps. As a junior, McClung scored a career-high 64 points in a loss.

During his high school career, he broke the single-season scoring record previously held by Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson. He surpassed Iverson’s 948-point total in 25 games, five games less than the 76ers legend.

McClung also went on to break JJ Redick’s record for most points scored in a championship game. The young prodigy went off for 47 points in an 80–65 win over Staunton’s Robert E. Lee High.

College

McClung had initially committed to Rutgers but eventually made his way to join Georgetown instead. He averaged 13.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 2.0 APG in his freshman year. He also led the Big East Conference in scoring and was selected to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

As a sophomore, he ended up missing several games and only played a total of 21 matchups due to a foot injury. Even in those 21 games, McClung averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He declared for the 2020 NBA draft but eventually withdrew himself.

Mac McClung then went on to transfer to Texas Tech where he played a year before declaring for the NBA draft once again. In his one year with Texas Tech, the high-flying dunker averaged 15.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 2.1 APG.

NBA Career

After declaring for the 2021 NBA draft, Mac McClung went undrafted and went on to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in August 2021. He was later waived by the team, following which he decided to sign with the South Bay Lakers, the G-League team affiliated to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In December 2021, Mac McClung signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls. He was later assigned to the Bulls’ G-League team, the Windy City Bulls. He was named the 2021-22 G-League Rookie of the Year as he was acquired by the South Bay Lakers after his 10-day contract was over with the Bulls.

In April 2022, Mac signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. After being declined his qualifying $1.64 million option by the team, he ended up being a restricted free agent. McClung then played for both the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Summer League.

He then proceeded to sign a one-year non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors in July 2022 and was later released by the team in October.

For the 2022–23 season, McClung joined the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, an NBA G-League team affiliated with the Philadelphia 76ers. He decided to accept the invitation to compete in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest, making him the first G-League player to participate and win the contest.

In February 2023, Mac McClung signed a two-way contract with the 76ers and even went on to win the NBA G-League title with the Delaware Blue Coats. In September 2023, McClung signed with the Orlando Magic, only to be waived a month later.

What is Mac McClung salary?

As per Spotrac, his Orlando Magic contract was for one year/$ 2,019,706. As per Eric-Singer, Matthew ‘Mac’ McClung’s estimated net worth is around $3 million.

How high did Mac McClung jump?

According to ESPN draft expert, Jonathan Givony, McClung had a 43.5-inch vertical with a running start and a max vertical of 36 inches without a run-up in 2021.

How much does Mac McClung average in the G League?

McClung is currently averaging 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the OSCEOLA MAGIC.