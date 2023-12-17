LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Once Revealed 15 Y/O Bronny James Wanted to Be a Professional Snowboarder

The basketball royalty of LeBron James stays alive through the endeavors of Bronny James on the hardwood. Yet, according to his wife, Savannah James, the journey of their oldest son could have been entirely different than what it turned out to be. Half a decade ago, she candidly revealed that aspect of her family’s life during an interview with the Driving Cleveland.



Mrs. James highlighted the necessity for both her sons, Bronny and Bryce James, to listen to their callings rather than imitate their father. “I think a huge part of that has to do with them just understanding that they don’t have to follow in the footsteps of their dad,” Savannah mentioned. It broadened their area of opportunities, as revealed by her later on.

The then-15-year-old Bronny in particular had generated a passion for a different sport as the mother of the household shed light on it. “Both of my boys play basketball and they are very good at playing basketball but my oldest son wants to be a professional snowboarder,” she stated. “That’s what he just told me,” the philanthropist further highlighted to showcase her acceptance of his son’s career choice.

Following this, she emphasized the importance of going down that road by reiterating her beliefs. “It’s okay to not want to be a professional basketball player just because your dad is who he is in that arena,” Savannah mentioned. “You don’t have to live up to that expectation,” she later added.

Despite the support, Savannah put the limelight on the hardship of attempting to make a name for yourself. That’s why, as a mother, she outlined the criteria for success for her children. She stated, “You can do whatever you want as long you are passionate about it and you will work hard and have a consistent, constant push towards doing that thing, you can do it”.

What happened next to Bronny James?

Just a couple of months before this interview took place, both Bronny and Bryce showed off their snowboarding skills. During a trip in the spring break, the brothers were seen snowboarding in Aspen, Colorado. The teenagers grabbed quite a few headlines with their effort as it put forward the older one’s love for the activity.

Despite that, their journey through sports has kept them in the game of basketball. Bronny has started his college career with the USC Trojans and aims to enter the NBA soon. Bryce’s story is no different as the 16-year-old represents Sierra Canyon School on the court.

Thus, they seem to have found their true love in the sport which made their father a global icon. Luckily for LeBron, it keeps his dream of playing with his sons alive.