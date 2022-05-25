“LeBron James can still celebrate a championship this season!”: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher invites the Lakers superstar to attend the Champions League Final

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has invited Lakers Superstar LeBron James to the Champions League final on May 28.

After defeating Villarreal in the semi-finals, the Reds are one step closer to claiming their sixth European title. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League later this week in Paris.

Liverpool fans worldwide were overjoyed with the outcome, not to mention that the chase for an unprecedented treble continues.

LeBron tweeted his appreciation for the Premier League club following their second-leg triumph in Spain.

PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022

According to Fox Sports, the Lakers superstar, who is a big Liverpool fan, bumped up his ownership share in the Merseyside club in April 2021.

LeBron James has been extended an open invitation to the Champions League final in Paris by Jamie Carragher.

Carragher interpreted the LA Lakers star’s tweet as an opportunity to invite him to the showpiece event in Paris. The former even offered to provide him with a ticket to the game.

Liverpool, the six-time champions, have reached the final for the third time under manager Jurgen Klopp. The Merseyside club will face Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

LeBron James recently became the first player to make the All-NBA team in his 19th season. However, a poor season saw the Lakers miss the NBA playoffs, leaving LeBron a spectator for the remainder of the season.

The 37-year-old may be able to celebrate a title just yet, as long as LeBron makes his way to the French capital donning the Merseyside Red. It may be a historic season for Liverpool, and James would most likely be in Paris alongside Jamie Carragher’.