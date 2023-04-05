“LeBron James Can’t Even Make Free Throws With Eyes Open”: Michael Jordan Fans Mock ‘The King’ as He Fails to Copy MJ

LeBron James has gone on record several times stating that he’s chasing ‘the Ghost of Chicago’. However, one of his attempts to measure up to Mike backfired spectacularly on him.

Run from it, hide from it – the GOAT debate always arrives. With LeBron having cracked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, the clamoring from the James camp is louder than ever before.

It’s understandable, of course – the King has been piling up record after record over the past 7 years and change. He’s going to end up top-10 all-time in 4 out of 5 statistical records, which is insane to think about.

If one were to go about making a GOAT case for James, most of it would be statistical. Granted, he may not have won as many MVPs, as many rings, or as many Finals MVPs as MJ. But he’ll have a career at least 50% longer in not much more time.

However, when it comes to intangibles, even the staunchest of LeBron fans will have to admit that Jordan had something different. There was an air of dominance – an aura, even – that James doesn’t seem to have had. The likes of Allen Iverson speak to this.

He was so confident in his abilities that he even sank a free throw with his eyes closed. In a game of consequence, that too.

On this day in 1991, MJ shot a free throw with his eyes closed

LeBron James failed miserably at copying Michael Jordan in 2021

Perhaps LeBron saw this feat crop up on his social media a few days before. Perhaps it caught his fancy, given he has practically nothing to prove. Either way, he tried to shoot a free throw with eyes closed against the lowly Pistons in November 2021.

However, his attempt didn’t have much to write home about. In fact, he definitely looked like a rank amateur in that attempt. Which checks out, considering he’d air-balled a freebie earlier in the game.

Did Bron say he'd shoot with his eyes closed?

Needlessly to say, the interwebs didn’t let him walk free for his botched attempt.

Barely makes them with his eyes open 😂 https://t.co/CGDKokys67 — NBAYOUNGGOAT (@_2k_King) December 1, 2021

he tried to pull a Michael? look–i like LeBron–but if y’all still say he’s better than MJ, just know that Michael actually made the “eyes-closed free throw”. https://t.co/xmZULIpwow — DFaithless1 (@RobertCerda1) December 1, 2021

Buddy can’t even shoot 80% from the line with his eyes opened wtf made him think he’d make that with them closed 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/tblpZAXCbP — Him Duncan🔑 (@KeGriffey) November 30, 2021

LeBron James might soon be playing on the same NBA team with his son

LeBron’s GOAT case however, has an unconventional, exciting possibility emerging very soon. His eldest son could be drafted by an NBA team in next year’s draft.

Given the way that he’s performing at age 38 – Father Time is probably breaking a sweat looking at him – he could conceivably be playing even past 2025 should his son not have a one-and-done path. That would be incredible and possibly wouldn’t be emulated.

Longevity was the major factor many critics used to pick Brady over Montana before Tom put an end to those conversations in 2017. James might be going the same route, if only picking a different vehicle.