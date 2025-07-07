Rob Pelinka Makes Lakers’ “Championship Aspirations” Known Amid His Excitement Over Deandre Ayton Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some pretty big moves in the last few months, with Luka Doncic’s signing being the most prominent. But heading into free agency, the fan base and experts felt that the absence of a proven center was glaring, something that could have held them back in their push for glory. On top of that, there were reported tensions between the franchise and its star man, LeBron James.

James had picked up his $52 million player option, but it remained unclear whether he would suit up for the Lakers or push for a move elsewhere. The reason? Doubts about whether the team’s roster is good enough to compete for a championship. And that made sense. Bron, a four-time champ, is now 40 and realistically, doesn’t have much time to plan a “long-term rebuild”.

But with Ayton’s arrival, General Manager of the Lakers, Rob Pelinka, has declared that they are aiming for the ultimate prize now. A capable big man entering their rotation has instilled this belief in them.

Pelinka, as reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, revealed how a starting center’s acquisition was priority number one for the Lakers. “Acquiring a starting-caliber center was the top priority for us this offseason, and we believe Deandre is an amazing solution to that objective and is an ideal player to add to our current core,” Pelinka said.

At 6’11”, Deandre Ayton played a vital role in the Phoenix Suns’ run to the Finals in 2021. While he’s often criticized for his lack of consistency, it’s widely known around the league that he has immense potential and can dominate the paint when he’s locked in. With two legends, LeBron and Doncic by his side, maybe that version of Ayton will show up more often.

“Deandre’s size, mobility and athleticism will allow both paint scoring and paint protection. Deandre’s playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations,” he added.

It will be interesting to see how Ayton fits into the lineup, especially alongside Doncic, one of the league’s elite playmakers. Ayton thrives in pick-and-roll situations and could benefit from Doncic’s passing, much like he did with Chris Paul during his time in Phoenix. If their chemistry clicks, Ayton could become a reliable lob threat and a more consistent offensive presence.

Whether LeBron truly sees this as a championship-caliber roster is anyone’s guess, but that’s exactly what the expectation will be heading into the 2025–26 season.