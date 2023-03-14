“We Ain’t taking No S*** From Nobody”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Irks De’Aaron Fox & Kings’ Coach Into Blasting Him in Post-game Conference

Mar 13, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks away from the altercation between Sacramento Kings center Trey Lyles and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing some things of late which do not blend with how great of a person he has been in his close-to-10 years in the NBA. In the Bucks’ 133-124 comeback win against the Kings, he again ticked some people off with his actions.

It was Trey Lyles whom the Greek Freak bullied alongside other Kings’ front-court players after having a mammoth 46 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists game.

Maybe it still wasn’t enough because when the 2x MVP just had to dribble the ball out as the Bucks were winning the game, he danced around the Sacramento forward and probably even chirruped something in his ears which led to this brawl.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Unique Brand of “Drama Free” Leadership is Milwaukee’s Glue, Says Bobby Portis

De’Aaron Fox has some advice for Giannis Antetokounmpo

De’Aaron Fox, who himself had a terrific game with 35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block, criticized the Greek international in the post-game interview and suggested he could have just dribbled the ball out, away from the face of a Kings players.

“Just dribble the ball out. There’s no reason to dribble around or in front of someone.” – De’Aaron Fox on Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbling in front of Trey Lyles during the final seconds of play — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) March 14, 2023

Coach Mike Brown was angry as well.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking no s*** from nobody.” – Mike Brown after the Bucks-Kings gamepic.twitter.com/ogOIwJ2OgP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 14, 2023

This is not the first time the 2021 NBA champ, who is also having a career year, has attempted something of this sort this season.

There have been at least three games where he pulled such an antic. And Math says more than twice is a pattern. But where is this coming from exactly?

Also read: Kendrick Perkins Hypocrisy Exposed: Despite Blasting Nikola Jokic For ‘Statpadding’, Perk Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo For The Same

Giannis surely has some frustrations to deal with

In the game against the Lakers a month back, he did this to Dennis Schroder instead of quietly dribbling the ball out after a win.

Last week, when the Bucks were winning the game 117-111 against the Wizards in the closing minutes, he attempted a rebound to himself. Again, instead of taking a dribble out silently.

Giannis just threw himself a rebound at the buzzer to get a triple double.https://t.co/seAh8ChWxh pic.twitter.com/nPgHIPTVAB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 6, 2023

It can not be for nothing. Either he is angry because the MVP race is narrowing down to Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid leaving him behind, or he is done with his good-guy image.

It must be frustrating leading the number 1 team in the NBA in scoring and rebounds in your career year and still being behind two guys in the NBA MVP race. Let’s hope he gets through it without any more such antics.

Also read: “Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Never Had NBA Friends”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed His Strategy To Maintain His Edge