“LeBron James Asked My Fiancée If There’s a Tic Tac In Her Blouse”: Chael Sonnen’s Drug Allegation on NBA Superstar Isn’t His First

Chael Sonnen, a former MMA star who competed as a middle-weight fighter in the UFC and had a career record of 31-17 during his professional martial arts career, recently claimed that he and NBA’s LeBron James have the same PED supplier.

“Other basketball players will hear about what LeBron [James] does and go, ‘That doesn’t matter.’ If you knew what these performance enhancers did, you’d know it does matter. We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he’s doing,” Sonnen said on the Flagrant 2 podcast with Andrew Schulz.

However, there are chances that one of UFC’s most blatant trash-talkers of all time might be just saying it to stay relevant as he has done it a lot in the past as well. The now 45-year-old, once accused the NBA’s 4x MVP of making some comments about her fiancée.

Also read: Fact Check: Does LeBron James Take PEDs? Recent Steroids and EPO Drug Accusations Potentially Jeopardize Lakers Contract

Chael Sonnen targeting LeBron James dates back to 2013

As LeBron James was leading his Miami Heat side to their second straight championship in 2013, Sonnen appeared on The Jim Rome Show and revealed some stories about the 4x MVP which did not sound like him at all.

“This guy [LeBron James] walked up to my fiancée backstage and asks her if there’s a Tic Tac in her blouse or if she was just happy to see him,” said Sonnen to Bleacher Report in 2013.

There has been no other case, before or since, in his entire 20 years about him behaving improperly with anybody, let alone a woman. So, you can guess, it might just have been Chael’s attempt to hype the fight, which was not as common as it is today.

Also read: “LeBron James Cashed His Check, Gave me $2000”: Former PR Manager Recalls The King’s First Expenditure From Nike Paycheck

Chael Sonnen is the UFC’s, Charles Barkley

As great as Charles Barkley was as a basketball player, the man never won an NBA championship throughout his career. He is considered one of the best players in basketball to never win a championship.

Quite similarly, Sonnen is one of the best fighters to never win a UFC championship. And the ESPN Insider’s controversial statements without any proof are also somewhat similar to the TNT analyst’s takes on any given night on Inside the NBA.

Also read: Conor McGregor Surpasses Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Magic Johnson: Only MMA Star Ranked Among 50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time

Given his narration and speaking skills are much better than Sir Charles, Connor McGregor, and other fighters who came after Sonnen must have learned the art of hyping a fight up from this man and this man only.