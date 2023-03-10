Conor McGregor Surpasses Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Magic Johnson: Only MMA Star Ranked Among 50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time

Conor McGregor has once again quashed any dubiety regarding his standing as the face of the UFC by being the only MMA star to be ranked amongst the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time. McGregor cemented himself as the cash cow of the UFC in 2015, when the Irishman broke records that were in place for over a decade. Despite his advent in the company occurring just a couple of years ago.

The Notorious one’s coterie was incredibly vast, so much so that he single-handedly transcended the sport of MMA. In terms of enhancement in remuneration and exposure for fighters, although there still remain concerns regarding the former to this day.

Nonetheless, McGregor, the 34-year-old, has secured himself celebrity status with the extensive revenue he brings to the UFC. Accordingly, he gets compensated as such. McGregor has previously been a part of lists that overlook the highest-paid athletes in sports.

In a similar fashion, the former two-weight world champion has now acquired himself a spot amongst the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time.

Also read: PSG Reportedly in the Process of Creating MMA Team With UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor makes history as the only martial artist to be ranked among the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time.

Sportico, a company that provides insights into the sporting industry, curated the list of the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time. The list takes into account the cumulative earnings of sports athletes throughout their lifetime, irrespective of whether they are still active or retired.

The list also provides an account of their authentic earnings from the time they receive it. But to provide a context in terms of just how extensive sums of money they earned, they have inflated these earnings to provide insight into how much it would be valued today.

Michael Jordan tops the list, having earned a staggering $2.3 Billion in non-inflation-adjusted earnings. Taking into account inflation, the sum rises to$ 3.3 Billion.

UFC and MMA pioneer Conor McGregor is the only MMA practitioner to be ranked on the list. The Irishman sits at 33rd, having amassed $530 Million, non-inflation adjusted earnings. With inflation, the sum rises to $615 Million.

It’s worth noting that McGregor’s dividends are principally due to the sale of his Whiskey company, ‘Proper12’. The Irishman sold it in April 2021 for a sum north of $600 Million.

A substantial moment for those involved in the sport, for there is a future in MMA if one plays their cards right. In addition, McGregor’s triumph can prove to be a blueprint for his recipe of success for those intending to make their advent in the sport of MMA.

Also read: UFC Fight Night: Where and How to Watch Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili?

Which other athletes make up the list?

Golfing trio, Tiger Woods, Arnauld Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus take up the second, third, and fourth spots, respectively. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo sits fifth with $1.29 Billion non-inflation adjusted earnings. Having adjusted for inflation, the amount rises to $1.58 Billion.

Following Ronaldo are LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, Roger Federer, and Phil Mickelson. These athletes take up the spots between six and ten on the list. They are also the final members of the Billion Dollar club, without accounting for inflation.

Serena Williams is the only female to make the cut into the list and sits at 38. Williams has earned an estimated $460 Million with non-inflation-adjusted earnings. Taking inflation into account, the sum rises to $600 Million. An incredible feat.

Also read: UFC Fights This Weekend: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili- Preview, Predictions, and More