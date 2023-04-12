HomeSearch

“LeBron James & Co Couldn’t Guard a Parked Car With UZI”: Shannon Sharpe Goes Critical of Lakers as They Trail Short-handed Wolves

Akash Murty
|Published 12/04/2023

Apr 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) before playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves were taking on the Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena without two of their starters, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. Yet, LeBron James’ team couldn’t help but trail them 49-60 at the end of the first half.

This is the team fans and experts were expecting to not just make it out of the Play-ins pretty easily but also run through the Western Conference.

Considering their form before the end of the regular season, they should have. But one of those very experts, and Lakers’ biggest supporters out there, was quick to blast them when he saw them play Tuesday night.

Shannon Sharpe rips LeBron James and Co apart for the horrible game against the short-handed Wolves

As the Lakers were converting just 40% of field goals and 30% of the three-point attempts, the Wolves were converting 60% of their field goals and 53% of their three-point attempts. This is when Minnesota is playing without the heart and soul of their defense.

That is what perhaps irked the Unc to go off on the team he has chosen to ride and die with.

“Hopefully the Lakers will guard someone in the 2nd half,” tweeted Sharpe. “Couldn’t guard a parked car with an uzi in the 1st half. Wolves shooting 59% from 2 and 53% from 3.”

This is not the first time though that the NFL legend has been critical of this team this season. He was livid by the end of the 3rd quarter tonight.

The Lakers might have been awfully good on rare occasions this season, especially in the latter part of the season, but they have just been awful most of the time. And Tuesday night was like most days.

What’s next for the Lakers?

Thanks to the inefficiency of Anthony Edwards throughout the game and KAT in the 4th quarter and the OT, the Lakers managed to make a comeback and ran off with a 108-102 victory.

Now they, face the 2nd seed Grizzlies in the first round of Playoffs, and with the challenge that Dillon Brooks has thrown at the King, it will be interesting to see how the 4x Champ answers.

 

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

