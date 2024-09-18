Kiyan Anthony Discards Nepotism Narrative Surrounding LeBron James’ Son Bryce, Wants Him To Receive More Offers

Bryce James is entering the final year of high school career and is looking to improve his stock as a player. Despite still being a lowly-ranked prospect, many believe he’ll be recruited by a top program due to his father LeBron James. However, Kiyan Anthony disagrees with that assessment.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Sloane Knows podcast, the host asked the young forward to name the most underrated player on the AAU circuit. He answered Bryce and claimed he deserved more recognition. Anthony believes he’s a victim of prejudice and isn’t as revered as he should be. He said,

“I feel Bryce James could get a little more recognition when it comes to offers and stuff like that. Him being who he is, people think everything is given to him but he actually works hard. I feel like he deserves a bit more when it comes to that type of stuff.”

Per ON3, Bryce is the 123rd-ranked prospect in his recruiting class. He has a year to climb the ranks and turn the heads of the top college programs. He’s linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Duquesne Dukes but has yet to commit to either.

His performance in the 2024 Nike Peach Jam likely did little to impress recruiters. He tallied just 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and one block per game on 31.4% shooting from the field and 17.6% from beyond the arc.

However, Bryce still has a year to improve and impress and Anthony has faith in his ability. The duo are in the same class and are expected to declare for the NBA draft in 2026.

The latter is expected to be among the most sought-after players and is excited to follow in Bryce’s elder brother Bronny’s footsteps in making it to the NBA.

When Kiyan Anthony showed love to Bronny James

During an appearance on his father Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Kiyan revealed he congratulated Bronny after the Lakers drafted him and claimed he’s excited to face off against him in two years. He said,

“II got a chance to like follow, not follow him, but get to where he’s at in the league. That’s fire. I texted him and everything. We was on the phone. That’s really fire. Especially him playing with his pops, that’s crazy. That’s so crazy to me.”

Like Carmelo and LeBron, Kiyan and the James brothers are close friends. Soon, they could all be battling it out against each other in the NBA, as their father did for 18 years before teaming up in Anthony’s final year.