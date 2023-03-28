HomeSearch

LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Hilariously Disagrees with Father’s 10 Score For Bronny’s McDonald’s All American Dunk

Adit Pujari
|Published 28/03/2023

Bronny James and Zhuri James,
Credits: USA Today Sports

The McDonald’s All American kicked off with the 3-pt contest today. Jared Mccain took home the trophy after a well-fought battle. however, the Slam Dunk contest was much more hyped and has some spectacular moments. The Dunk Contest saw LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, the most surprising entry in the contest, duke it out (No pun intended) with Duke prospect Sean Stewart.

Bronny was as impressive as one could have hoped for. For his first dunk, the 6ft 3″ Sierra Canyon guard threw a lob and hammered the ball for a two-handed reverse slam dunk. The move had most of the judges coming out of their seats. Bronny surprisingly got 65 points for the dunk and even had a few 10s from the judges.

On the other hand, Bronny’s family was hyped and put up 10s from the stands after the dunk. However, a certain adorable fan was clearly not too impressed and disagreed even with her father’s evaluation.

Zhuri James defied LeBron James and gave Bronny a 9 for his dunk

After Bronny’s impressive dunk, Zhuri James was hyped. She was clearly impressed with the dunk but mistakenly held up the score showing 9. On the other hand, her father, LeBron James, ended up announcing on Twitter that the dunk deserved 10s across the board. He shared his disappointment with the scoring on Twitter.

In all fairness, this is understandable coming from an 8-year-old kid. She was excited and ended up putting up the 9 without really looking at it. Fortunately, the hilarious moment was caught on tape. This is perhaps something Zhuri will grow up and be embarrassed about. But the world and the rest of the James family will cherish the memory.

Bronny James was the runner-up in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest

The 6ft 3″ guard surprised everyone in attendance with his high-flying dunks. He showed off his bunny hop and creativity during the competition. After his impressive first dunk, the Athletics guard struggled a little on the second dunk. However, he managed to get a 57 and moved to the final.

For the first dunk of the Finals, Bronny brought in Bryce James. He tried to jump over his brother 4 times, pump the ball, and dunk but failed. On his last attempt, he left out the pump and dunked right after clearing his younger brother. Fascinatingly, Zhuri gave her brother a 10 score this time. The dunk, however, though impressive enough to become the runner-up, couldn’t win it all. Eventually, Sean Stewart took home the trophy.

