“Much Better Kiss His A** Than His Mouth”: Charles Barkley Tries to Justify Kissing a Donkey’s Behind on National TV

Charles Barkley has proven time and again that he is a man of his word. It’s a matter of pride for him. But how far can Barkley go to keep his word? Well, he once kissed a donkey’s a** after losing a bet, so, there really is no limit. On a recent episode of The Steam Room, Ernie Johnson brought up the memorable bet between the Chuckster and Kenny Smith.

Sir Charles was asked, did he really have to kiss the animal’s butt? Because he could’ve kissed it anywhere else to keep his word.

Ernie said, “You didn’t have to kiss the donkey on the butt. All you had to do was kiss the donkey. You could’ve kissed right on the forehead or something.”

Although most people would think that Ernie made a great point, Sir Charles had a different perspective on it. He said, “I’m not kissing a donkey on the forehead, Ernie.”

The reason why he wouldn’t do that is because of what donkeys eat. So, in his assessment, a donkey’s butt is cleaner than its mouth. He did ignore the fact that Ernie suggested he kiss the donkey’s forehead, not the mouth. Chuck said, “Much better kiss his a** than his mouth.”

Ernie still continued to try and make him understand his point. But all he got in return was, “Okay, now all of a sudden you’re a donkey a** expert.”

A donkey’s butt was the raging topic of debate because of a bet Chuck made with Smith on Inside the NBA back in 2002. Ahead of a Rockets-Lakers game, he confidently stated that rookie Yao Ming won’t be able to get more than 19 points in the game.

Chuck said, “He [Kenny Smith] said Yao Ming going to get 19 points, if he gets 19 points in the game, I’ll kiss his a** right here.”

So, how did a donkey come into the equation? After winning the bet as Ming dropped 20 points in the game, Smith wondered how he can make Chuck honor his bet without exposing his own butt to the camera.

After trying out a few strategies, he realized that since the bet was about ‘kissing a**,’ he might as well bring an actual a**, a donkey to the set. Smith said, “But then I said, if you’re gonna kiss my a**, I went out and bought an a**.”

A person helped bring Smith’s newly bought donkey to the set and the spotlight was on Chuck now. Being a man of his word, Barkley got up and quite literally kissed Kenny Smith’s a**.