Kevin Durant Deletes Response To Analyst Claiming He’s At Fault For Devin Booker’s Subpar Games

Nov 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) look on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Footprint Center.

Kevin Durant has been quite unapologetic when it comes to voicing his opinions on social media. He’s, in particular, been extremely vocal about his disdain for the way the media has been covering the NBA as of recent. So, it was interesting to see him back down and delete tweets of his because of criticism from the mainstream media.

Analysts have free rein over what they’re allowed to say as they speak on athletes who they’ve perhaps never even met. KD clearly does not like this. Following the All-Star weekend, he tweeted out saying, “I think it’s more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all-star weekend.”

A majority of Durant’s time online however, goes in him defending himself from strays that find themselves in his lap. Given how controversial of a figure he is, he’s constantly being spoken about.

Dan Bickley is one such analyst who recently claimed that it’s Durant’s fault Devin Booker has lost his edge. “KD has had a bad effect on Devin Booker. The chill vibe of Kevin Durant has brought down Devin Booker’s temperature.”

But The 2x FMVP fired back at him by saying, “When Book plays great, I get no mention. When he has a tough game, it’s somehow because of my presence?? That logic is crazy.”

Yeah bro is gone pic.twitter.com/pZ16xiYTcP — AA – (@AA_LCFC) February 24, 2025

In fact, a few days ago, Durant posted on IG about rumors that Hooters is filing for bankruptcy, with a photo alongside Booker. Cleverly, behind Booker, it was written ‘Please don’t leave Hooters’, which was hilarious and witty. So there is no issue that the two have with each other as such, making Durant’s tweet fair enough.

KD deleted that reply on X though. It’s unclear as to why he chose to take it off of his feed. Perhaps he did not want to get his teammate involved in his social media beef as Booker is quite the opposite, rarely ever tweeting back at people.

The initial take by Bickley is one that has been criticized heavily and rightfully so. Booker’s ‘edge’ has not been lost. The Phoenix Suns as a whole are not a team that is constructed to compete in an ultra-competitive West, let alone win a title.

Blaming Kevin for Booker’s off nights simply isn’t a valid argument. Book has said time and time again KD is one of his favorite players growing up so if anything, he’s been his saving grace to get through a torrid season like this one.

Unfortunately, the locker room drama regarding Durant’s potential departure to the Warriors alongside the Bradley Beal debacle were the two nails in the coffin for the Suns 2024-25 season. With a roster that does not seem to work and no chemistry, a turnaround with less than 30 games left is a Herculean ask.