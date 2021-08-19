“It was a no-brainer, I would do that s*** a million times!”: Kevin Durant talks to Draymond Green about leaving the OKC Thunder and joining the Warriors in 2016

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant talks to Draymond Green about leaving the Thunder and joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016

Back in 2016, a swift move by the Golden State Warriors changed the NBA for the next five years. After blowing a 3-1 lead in the Finals, the 73 win Warriors team added Kevin Durant to their roster.

The Warriors absolutely dominated the next two years and were well on their way to a three-peat. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant suffered major injuries in the 2019 Finals, blowing the Warriors’ chances at a three-peat.

After that, Kevin Durant split his ways with the Warriors and moved on to the Brooklyn Nets. Draymond Green is often blamed for the same. Last night, Green released an interview with Durant as part of his Chips series with Bleacher Report.

There Durant explained his reason for moving on, and Green puts his side of the story. They also talk about a lot of other things, all related to Durant and basketball.

Kevin Durant talks about the decision to leave OKC and join the Warriors

In the summer of 2016, KD and the Warriors went under heavy scrutiny when they decided to join forces. Draymond Green asked Durant what led him to leave the Thunder to join a stacked Warriors team.

Durant replied and said:

“I felt like I was the absolute perfect fit with what you guys were doing. And I knew my game reached a point where I needed to know what that looked like. And I thought it was no brainer. I would do that s*** a million times. I didn’t second guess at all.”

Winning two NBA Championships, and two Finals MVPs, I’m sure KD has no regrets about the time he spent in the Bay.