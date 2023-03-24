HomeSearch

“LeBron James Does Not Want To Endure Playoff Pressure!”: Skip Bayless Trashes Lakers’ Star After Self-Issued Injury Update

Raahib Singh
|Published 24/03/2023

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around in the span of a month. Going into the All-Star break, the Lakers were the 13th seed in the West, and no one thought we’d see LeBron James in the playoffs this season. However, their trade-deadline acquisitions have been working wonders for them.

The Purple and Gold have risen up to the 10th seed and are just half a game behind the 7th-seeded Timberwolves. All this happened while LeBron James is still out due to injury. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell are taking turns to shine, helping the Lakers win these crucial games.

Earlier today, reports surfaced about LeBron being re-evaluated today, but they were all false. LBJ took it to Twitter to dispute them and gave us an insight into what was going on.

Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James missing time due to injury

Skip Bayless is one of the biggest LeBron James haters one can find out there. His stance changed a bit when LBJ secured the Scoring Record, but he’s back to being himself. Bron is currently out with a foot injury. Now a player known for his longevity and dealing with foot issues in the 20th season of his career, that too at Age 38, should never be given sh*t for Father Time catching up to him.

However, Skip Bayles doesn’t care. According to Skip, as long as LeBron is on the roster, he should play, and he’s faking his injury.

To claim that a man who leads a lot of all-time Playoff records is scared of making his way back there is absurd. I guess the hate must be clouding Skip’s data that he might have received from his analysis team.

Can LeBron return in time for the playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers are desperately making a push for the playoffs, and have nine games left to finalize a seeding. While even the 4th seed isn’t out of the question, but more realistically, they’d be somewhere in the play-in tournament.

Play-In Tournament starts on April 11, and will conclude on April 14th. There is no fixed timeline on the King’s return. It might be before the regular season ends, or it may take even longer, and he might end up missing the remainder of the 2022-23 season altogether. While the Lakers fans hope that the former comes to be true, one cannot say anything with certainty as of now.

