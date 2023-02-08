HomeSearch

“LeBron James Has a Fine Incoming!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Lakers’ Star’s F-Bomb After Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

Raahib Singh
|Published 08/02/2023

Credits: Twitter

The NBA witnessed one of its greatest moments tonight. A kid from Akron Ohio, at 38 years of age, took down the most unattainable NBA record imaginable. With a fadeaway shot, LeBron James crossed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA History.

It was a huge moment in NBA History as Kareem has stood as the NBA’s leading scorer for the last 38 years and ten months.

Not only was it big for LeBron, but also for the entire NBA fraternity. We’re watching greatness in person, and we need to appreciate it as it happens. After breaking the record, Adam Silver congratulated the King.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron’s F-Bomb on National TV

As one can imagine, emotions were high for the King as he solidified his name in NBA History. He received congratulations from the previous record holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After that, Bron took a minute to thank his fans, his family, and everyone who has helped him get to where he is.

However, towards the end of his speech, Bron ended it by dropping an F-Bomb on National TV.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help but react to the same.

What’s next for LeBron James?

After breaking the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record, LeBron James has now taken one step further in solidifying his case for GOAT. His list of accomplishments are enough to take two players to the Hall-of-Fame.

His first goal right now would be to win the game tonight. After that, it would be to take the Lakers to the playoffs. In the longer run though, the all-time assists record might be something the ‘pass-first’ King might set his sights on.

