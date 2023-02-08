“LeBron James Has a Fine Incoming!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Lakers’ Star’s F-Bomb After Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

The NBA witnessed one of its greatest moments tonight. A kid from Akron Ohio, at 38 years of age, took down the most unattainable NBA record imaginable. With a fadeaway shot, LeBron James crossed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA History.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

It was a huge moment in NBA History as Kareem has stood as the NBA’s leading scorer for the last 38 years and ten months.

Not only was it big for LeBron, but also for the entire NBA fraternity. We’re watching greatness in person, and we need to appreciate it as it happens. After breaking the record, Adam Silver congratulated the King.

LeBron x Kareem x Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/doyyftLYv8 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron’s F-Bomb on National TV

As one can imagine, emotions were high for the King as he solidified his name in NBA History. He received congratulations from the previous record holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem just handed LeBron James the game ball… Chills… pic.twitter.com/e17NYpRMHf — Tavio Thrower (@TavioThrowerNBA) February 8, 2023

After that, Bron took a minute to thank his fans, his family, and everyone who has helped him get to where he is.

However, towards the end of his speech, Bron ended it by dropping an F-Bomb on National TV.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help but react to the same.

Great acceptance speech by LeBron … but could’ve done without the concluding f-bomb, even though it summed up his overwhelmed emotion. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 8, 2023

They gonna fine him for it — (@TheRaptorsKlaw) February 8, 2023

Adam Silver when LeBron said “Fuck, man” pic.twitter.com/NtzxP2HWg5 — Kofie (@Kofie) February 8, 2023

My 3 year old child just started crying because LeExplicit swore at him, thanks a lot — . (@G0CubsG0_) February 8, 2023

jordan would never curse on live tv — Rodney (@lukatroncic23) February 8, 2023

What’s next for LeBron James?

After breaking the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record, LeBron James has now taken one step further in solidifying his case for GOAT. His list of accomplishments are enough to take two players to the Hall-of-Fame.

4x Champ

4x Finals MVP

4x MVP

19x All-Star

3x All-Star MVP

1x Rookie of the Year

18x All-NBA

6x All-Defensive

No. 1 All-Time Scoring leader

No. 4 All-Time Assists leader LEBRON JAMES. pic.twitter.com/rwyrIdzllq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2023

His first goal right now would be to win the game tonight. After that, it would be to take the Lakers to the playoffs. In the longer run though, the all-time assists record might be something the ‘pass-first’ King might set his sights on.

