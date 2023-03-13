Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Mavericks Release Injury Report for 4x All-Star

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to having a technical foul called on him against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been in a rough patch lately. They have fallen all the way down to the 8th seed and are struggling more than they expected. They need their superstars back and fans want to know if Doncic will play tonight.

The Slovenian has been in phenomenal form. He was leading the league in scoring just a few days ago and is approaching the game in a refined manner.

As they face the 3rd-seeded Memphis Grizzlies they cannot be complacent. They have to win. But will Luka play tonight?

Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Memphis Grizzlies? Dallas Mavericks Release Injury Report ahead of back-to-back

As per the latest Injury report from the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic will not feature tonight. He is out with a thigh issue and the timeline for his return is unclear.

Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 12, 2023

Along with him, the other superstar in Dallas’ tandem, Kyrie Irving, is also out due to right foot soreness. The Mavericks will have to rely on their young core to help round out the back-to-back.

Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA season

Luka has been on a tear. The 24-year-old was leading the league in scoring with a stunning 33 points per game. He is also putting up 8.4 rebounds and 8 assists per game.

The point guard is also averaging 1.5 steals a game. Defensive woes are visible but his offensive output is simply astonishing. This season, due to injuries and an incompetent roster around him, he hasn’t been able to maximize talent.

