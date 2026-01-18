LeBron James Endorses Deni Avdija for All-Star Yet Again

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija might have missed his third straight game on Saturday, but he still went home with some high praise from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

LeBron once again carried the Lakers’ offense with 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. However, their defensive struggles, coupled with Portland’s constant pressure, proved costly and led to a 132-116 loss.

Ahead of the game, LeBron spoke candidly about how much of a physical specimen Avdija has become. And even though he did not get to face him, the four-time NBA champion advocated for the Israeli forward to be included in the All-Star team.

“He’s having a hell of a season. He should be an All-Star. Obviously, his health is most important right now. Hopefully, he’s not out too long now. He’s playing great basketball,” the NBA legend asserted.

"He's having a hell of a season. Should be an all star. He's playing great basketball"

Barring a season-ending injury to Avdija, it does seem like LeBron is justified in advocating for the Israeli forward. Avdija has averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, making him a strong contender for an All-Star spot.

This is the second time in two weeks that LeBron has gone all in on Avdija, asserting just how impressed he has been by the young forward’s improvement.

“He’s a physical, physical driver to the rim. And if you don’t have a body in front of him … if you’re on the side of him, then he’s gonna get that foul call. He’s super physical, especially going downhill to his right hand. He’s worked a lot on his outside shooting, too,” LeBron said on the Mind the Game podcast last week.

“When he was in Washington, that’s what he did have. He’s always had this speed with the ball. Very fast with the ball, downhill to his right hand. Big body, big wing. But this year, in particular, I’ve seen him extend his range and make some shots from the perimeter at a more consistent rate. And it’s resulted in him having a breakout, career year so far,” he added, further explaining why he was left impressed.

Deni Avdija turns every drive and cut into a matchup nightmare.

Avdija has shown rapid improvement since being traded to the Trail Blazers in 2024 and has since developed a knack for drawing fouls. This, coupled with his ability to score from beyond the arc, makes him an exciting piece of the Blazers’ young core.

It should also be noted that he is still only 25 years old, and given the progress he has shown over the past few months, he could reach great heights as the Trail Blazers continue to build their roster around him.