“Anthony Davis cannot be counted on to be on the court every night”: NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith slams Lakers superstar’s injury-prone nature ahead of championship season alongside LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith sets the tone for Anthony Davis ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Smith casts his doubts over ADs injury-prone nature.

The LA Lakers made some significant changes to their roster ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. Though a veteran squad, there are a lot of accomplished players on it. The Lakers acquired former MVP Russell Westbrook and scoring champion Carmelo Anthony, forming a super team.

With LeBron James’ championship window closing, this is the best chance the Lakers have to win their 17th title. However, one of the obstacles for the purple and gold team in their quest for a title remains Anthony Davis’ health.

The 2021 playoffs were evidence of the fact that the Lakers need AD for them to win. Davis suffered numerous injuries during the last season, playing 36 out of the 72 games. Injuries would continue to haunt the superstar during the playoffs as well. The 8x All-Star suffered from a groin injury in Game Four of the first round.

During a recent segment of his show Stephen A’s World, Smith questioned the availability aspect of ADs game. The ESPN analyst believes Davis’ injury-prone nature could cost the Lakers a shot at the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Stephen A. Smith gets critical of Anthony Davis ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Recently, Smith has been very vocal about his doubts regarding AD. The analyst had earlier stated how AD had suffered over 50 injuries in his career so far. The former champion has missed about 155 games in his 9-year career.

The First Take analyst took a moment to acknowledge the incredible durability of LeBron James despite being 36-years of age. Smith feels AD should take some guidance from James to keep himself in shape.

In a recent segment of the show Stephen A’s World, Smith had some words of wisdom for the 28-year old heading into the 2021-22 season.

“Anthony Davis cannot be counted on to even be on the court every night, missed half the Lakers’ regular-season games last year. Missed time in the playoffs too, Anthony Davis for the record has all the ability in the world but what he doesn’t have, what he’s never really had is availability and durability.”

Smith added,

“9-years in the NBA never played a full season, he’s only played more than 68 games in a season twice but there’s no excuse to not be ready to roll in this season.”

Anthony Davis has ability but NOT availability! pic.twitter.com/NfBKW1WNJ8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 30, 2021

Smith would take a shot at Davis for being more injured than James despite being 8-years younger than him. According to the ESPN analyst, AD should take inspiration from Russell Westbrook, known for his high-level conditioning.

With only a few weeks left for the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see what preparation the former Pelicans superstar did during the off-season. Davis seems to have added some muscle to his frame. AD looked in good shape during the recent NBA media day.