LeBron James’ ‘face’ was stolen for as high as $14,900 in attempts to rip off Space Jam

LeBron James is one of the most popular, if not the most popular NBA star right now, and copycats tried to use his face to make some quick profits.

The Lakers star became the first active NBA player to reach a net worth of $1 billion earlier this year, and he joined a short list of athletes to make that much money.

LeBron, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods are the only athletes to reach the billion dollar mark, and that figure is a testament to their hardwork both within and outside their playing career.

After all, while these guys are some of the richest people in the world, they make most of their money from outside their respective leagues.

LeBron has a shoe deal with Nike has starred in movies including “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, invests in various businesses, and much more to keep his income flowing. Jordan did the same, and so did Tiger Woods. LeBron also uses his money for charitable causes, the biggest being his I Promise school which gives free education to underprivileged kids in Ohio.

LeBron James is out here turning his lemons into lemonade. The NBA superstar and billionaire has decided to trademark the "Shut Up and Dribble" phrase used against him by Laura Ingraham in 2018.

LeBron James had several copycats stealing his ‘face’

After the launch of Space Jam, LeBron James went viral. Stores were stacked with Space Jam merch, including LeBron James action figurines.

However, those figurines weren’t safe. People found a way to make money off of it. Might sound harmless, but it’s not when you consider that figures of up to $14,900 were involved.

People were going to in to stores, ripping the heads off the action figures and then selling it off on Ebay. It began with a Tik Tok posted by user @jacobhndrxx who commented “We stole Lebrons (sic) head.”

That video got 125,000 likes and over 2 million views. Copycats came out of that TikTok, and it became a whole money-making scandal.

