Luka Doncic wore $3000 Doernbecher 4’s without even knowing what they were!

Luka Doncic is now a signature athlete with Jordan Brand – he had access to prized pairs right after signing the deal.

The Doernbecher lineup is a grail for many sneakerheads – Luka Doncic wore them casually. He was not even aware of what the shoes meant, he just wore them because he could. That was his “Welcome to America” moment when it came to sneakers. Collecting, researching and obsessing over footwear is a thing in the States, much unlike in Slovenia.

Coming from a background of farming, there was no way anyone would wear nice shoes to watch them destroyed in the mud. This is why he did not have any, according to his Sneaker Shopping with Complex claims. Not until he left to play in Madrid did he start getting good pairs, and understood what they meant. Like any other kid, he was on NikeID all the time, and now his dream has come true.

He once wore $3000 pair of Doernbecher 4s, designed by Isaiah Scott. He didn’t know what they were, and only after people were wowed by them and were told what it was, did he understand their significance.

A kid who grew up liking Kobes idolized LeBron, and was signed by Jordan – Greatness surrounds him.

Luka Doncic will win the MVP – which shoes he’ll do it in, people will have to wait and see

Luka Doncic is on track to become the league’s MVP. At the tender age of 23, he just took the Dallas Mavericks to their first conference finals in over a decade. They may have faltered against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, but his time will come. Luka has been playing like a superstar since his first rookie game and will continue to do so.

In an era of players becoming more athletic by the day, it is refreshing to see someone play the game at a normal speed. Even then, a lot of his opponents have a tough time marking the baby-faced assassin. Jordan Brand has always been by his side since the first game, and it is up to him now to launch an MVP-worthy season.

He’s always been in the conversation but never topped the charts. It may be because of the immense pressure put on his young shoulders, but like his idol LeBron James, he’s more than ready. Whether he wins the MVP in his signature line or would continue to don PEs too, that is his choice. But out of the gate, the first signature shoe looks just okay.

