Basketball

Luka Doncic wore $3000 Doernbecher 4’s without even knowing what they were!

Luka Doncic wore $3000 Doernbecher 4's without even knowing what they were!
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"I just said, ‘I ain’t doing it" - WWE Hall of Famer shares an old tale where he refused to put over Sting
Next Article
Alfa Romeo haven't received expected Chinese sponsorships despite Zhou Guanyu's $30.6 Million backing
NBA Latest Post
Luka Doncic wore $3000 Doernbecher 4's without even knowing what they were!
Luka Doncic wore $3000 Doernbecher 4’s without even knowing what they were!

Luka Doncic is now a signature athlete with Jordan Brand – he had access to…